The Eliza Jane Joins Marriott’s Autograph Collection

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—The Eliza Jane, a luxury lifestyle hotel operated by Makeready in downtown New Orleans, Louisiana, announced that it joined Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

Situated within 19th-century warehouses that once served as the headquarters of The Daily Picayune newspaper, The Eliza Jane draws inspiration from New Orleans’ publishing past, pairing historic architecture with food and beverage programming and nods to local culture. Joining the Autograph Collection allows the property to expand its visibility among international travelers while preserving its individuality. As part of Marriott’s global portfolio, The Eliza Jane will join Marriott Bonvoy, connecting the property to one of the world’s largest travel loyalty platforms.

“The Eliza Jane is honored to join Marriott’s Autograph Collection and broaden our audience while remaining deeply rooted in our identity as NOLA’s Narrator, a gathering place where stories of the past and present meet, and where guests are invited to write their own,” said Cole Parsons, managing director of The Eliza Jane. “Our history, our storytelling spirit, and our commitment to personalized hospitality remain at the heart of The Eliza Jane.”