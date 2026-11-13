The Day When AI Runs Hotel Operations Is Just Around the Corner

A few years ago, hospitality operations were largely analog. Hotel chefs at leading properties could be found with a pen and paper, examining supplier websites themselves while glued to a phone that wouldn’t stop ringing. They had personal knowledge of exactly what they needed, which supplier could give them the best prices, and what was on hand in their storeroom. But most of this information wasn’t in any of those screens. It was in his head.

How quickly things change. Technology providers have come to appreciate how much hospitality runs on an incredible amount of human knowledge, judgment, and manual work, and we’ve spent decades building technology to help hotel teams work more efficiently. Our industry is now entering a very different chapter of hotel operations.

We’re moving from software that helps employees do their jobs to software that can execute parts of those jobs. And that shift will fundamentally change how hotels and management companies operate.

Think About How Most Hotel Technology Works Today

An employee logs into a system, reviews information, makes a decision, clicks a few buttons, and moves to the next system to finish the process. A controller opens an invoice, checks the amounts, assigns a GL code, and sends it for approval. A chef checks inventory, reviews occupancy, calculates what to order, compares suppliers, and places an order. A general manager opens several reports to understand whether the property is performing within budget.

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We’ve built sophisticated software around these processes, but in many cases, the employee is still the one connecting everything. The software stores the information. The human does the work. This is made more complicated by the fact that hotels don’t operate on one system. They operate on dozens.

Property management, accounting, procurement, inventory, payroll, point-of-sale, banking, and forecasting systems all hold different pieces of information. Some communicate with each other, but many don’t.

So, we end up with people doing something humans were never supposed to spend their entire day doing: moving information between computers.

A Glance at the Future: How Hotels Work When Software Starts Doing the Work

Imagine a hotel with 200 rooms. Tomorrow’s occupancy is expected to reach 92 percent. There’s a large group arriving, breakfast consumption is expected to increase, and the kitchen is running low on several products. Today, someone needs to connect all those dots. They check the occupancy forecast, review inventory, calculate what needs to be purchased, check prices, and place orders.

Now imagine an AI agent doing that work. It reads the occupancy forecast, checks inventory, reviews historical consumption, compares available supplier prices, and prepares the necessary orders. Even better, the agent can actually place the orders. Within the hotel’s purchasing policies, budget limits, and approval requirements, the agent can execute the transaction without someone manually going through every step. The chef is still responsible for the kitchen. The chef still makes decisions about menus, quality, and guest experience. But why should that chef spend 45 minutes moving information between systems when software can handle much of that process?

The same principle applies to accounting. Imagine an agent that receives an invoice, identifies the supplier, checks the purchase order and receiving records, assigns the appropriate GL codes, and prepares the invoice for payment. When everything matches the hotel’s policies, it can move forward automatically. When something doesn’t match, it asks for help.

We’re not talking about AI that answers questions. We’re talking about AI that takes action. And once software can take action, the entire way we design hotel operations starts to change

The Biggest Challenge Isn’t the AI. It’s Trust.

It’s easy to be excited about how quickly AI is improving. But it’s also clear that building an impressive AI demonstration and building something a hotel can trust with its money are two completely different things.

It’s one thing for an AI assistant to recommend a product. It’s another thing for an agent to purchase $15,000 worth of supplies, assign expenses to the wrong accounts, or approve an invoice that should have been rejected.

Mistakes in hospitality have real consequences.

A missed delivery can affect breakfast service. An incorrect payment can create accounting problems. A purchasing decision can impact a property’s margins. And unlike a software demonstration, hotel operations don’t stop because the technology made a mistake.

So, before we start giving agents the ability to transact, we need to answer some fundamental questions.

What is the agent allowed to do?

How much money can it spend?

When does it need approval?

What happens when information is missing or conflicting?

Who is responsible when something goes wrong?

And most importantly, can we explain exactly why the agent made a particular decision?

The hotels that successfully adopt autonomous operations will be the ones that treat AI agents less like chatbots and more like employees with clearly defined responsibilities.

You wouldn’t give a new employee unlimited authority to spend money on their first day. Why would you give it to an AI agent?

Start with limited responsibilities. Define the rules. Monitor the results. Build trust. Then gradually expand what the agent can execute independently. The goal isn’t to remove people from every decision. It’s to make sure people are involved in the decisions that actually need them.