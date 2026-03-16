The Curtis Completes Renovation

DENVER, Colorado—The Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation that refreshed every corner of the property. The project included all 13 of the hotel’s themed floors, offering experiences like the summer camp-inspired “Camp Curtis” floor and a nod to Arcade favorites on the “Level Up” floor, plus redesigned guestrooms, as well as hyperthemed suites and meeting and event spaces.

Each of the Curtis’ themed floors brings its concept to life through immersive props, decor, and interactive elements. The renovation updates the guest experience with new designs and art curated by NINE dot ARTS.

Project Details

In guestrooms, guests can expect interactive elements and games matching the floor theme, in addition to a variety of new tech upgrades, including smart TVs in Hilton Connected Rooms and upgraded WiFi throughout the property.

The Curtis’ hyperthemed suites include:

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Party like a Rockstar : On the Life of the Party floor, this suite includes an iridescent glitter wall and artwork.

: On the Life of the Party floor, this suite includes an iridescent glitter wall and artwork. Recess : On the Blacktop floor, this suite includes a vintage classroom desk, schoolhouse chairs, and a chalkboard accent wall.

: On the Blacktop floor, this suite includes a vintage classroom desk, schoolhouse chairs, and a chalkboard accent wall. Get a Clue: On the 13th floor, known for superstition, this suite, as part of the Knock on Wood floor, includes a moody color palette, mini pool table, and a Clue game set.

“We’re officially introducing A New Era of Play at the Curtis! We’ve reimagined everything guests loved about the property to make it bigger and bolder. I couldn’t be prouder of our team of creative geniuses that brought this dream to life,” said Lizzie Raudenbush, chief happiness officer a.k.a. general manager at the Curtis. “It is no small feat to transform 13 themed floors and develop meeting spaces that are anything but corporate. We don’t take our nickname of Denver’s happiest hotel lightly, so we have brought smile-inducing details to every part of the guest experience at the Curtis.”

Along with newly renovated guestrooms, the Curtis has updated its 30,000 + square feet of meeting and event spaces, which now include candy-striped walls, bright carpets, and color-blocking. This includes the Curtis’ 2,500 square foot rooftop terrace, Denver’s largest outdoor hotel meeting space, offering city skyline views and an outdoor fireplace.

The Curtis’ renovation was designed by Sage Studio, the in-house creative team of the property’s management group, Sage Hospitality, and DLR Group.