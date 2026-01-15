The Cooper Joins Legend Collection by Preferred Hotels & Resorts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—The Cooper announced that it has joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection. The portfolio includes luxury properties in popular destinations.

Situated along the Cooper River and steps from Joe Riley Waterfront Park, The Cooper is now accepting reservations for stays beginning March 2026. The hotel includes 191 guestrooms, including 21 suites, many with private balconies offering views of the harbor and downtown. Interiors, curated by the Champalimaud Design in collaboration with Atelier Kim, are inspired by coastal Southern homes and Charleston’s French Quarter surroundings, with neutral palettes, wide-plank oak floors, and shiplap paneling.

The Cooper offers guests access to a full-service urban wellness center and spa, with bespoke treatments and active recovery therapies, a rooftop infinity-edge resort pool with panoramic harbor views, and a private marina with a fleet of luxury vessels, including a Hinckley yacht available for guest excursions and private events.

The Cooper’s culinary program features four dining experiences: a Mediterranean-inspired signature restaurant with waterfront views, a modern burger bistro by the park, an all-day café and wine bar overlooking the marina, and an exclusive poolside bar for hotel guests. Additional amenities include more than 20,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, direct access to the waterfront promenade and city fountains, and personal concierge service.

“We are honored to have The Cooper join Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ distinguished Legend Collection,” said Casey Lavin, president of Beemok Hospitality Collection. “As downtown Charleston’s only luxury waterfront hotel, The Cooper will be a remarkable addition to the vibrant luxury urban resort destination our collection has created in the heart of the city. This partnership allows us to share our vision of intentional hospitality with an even greater audience, inviting travelers to experience the city’s waterfront in a new way while celebrating vibrant culture, gracious spirit, and enduring charm that make Charleston one of the world’s most captivating destinations.”

“The Cooper embodies the casually elegant spirit of Charleston, offering guests a setting where creativity, connection, and wellbeing are at the forefront,” said Lukus Grace, managing director of The Cooper. “Joining the Legend Collection is an incredible milestone, and we are proud to showcase a style of hospitality that is exceptionally crafted and authentically Charleston.”

“It is a pleasure to welcome The Cooper to our Legend Collection, where it stands among properties recognized for their outstanding quality and individuality,” said Dan Coyle, executive vice president of the United States and Canada for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Travelers will be treated to authentic design, dynamic culinary options, and a stunning waterfront setting—an experience that truly captures the charm and vibrancy of Charleston.”