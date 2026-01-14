The College of Charleston Launches Hospitality School

The College of Charleston announced the launch of the Michael and Amy Bennett School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, a new school backed by Hotel Bennett founder Michael Bennett and his family.

Announced at Hotel Bennett, the school is housed in the College’s School of Business and is designed to strengthen the hospitality leadership pipeline through deeper executive engagement and experiential learning. B

“With Charleston’s long and storied tradition as one of the world’s great hospitality and tourism destinations, there is no better home for a top-tier program studying this dynamic, multibillion-dollar industry,” says College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu.

“Charleston is the most hospitable city in America, so there should be a school of hospitality that reflects that,” said Michael Bennett.

Bennett Hospitality, founded in 1983, now includes more than 25 hotels and hospitality ventures across South Carolina, Georgia, and Montana.

“Charleston is a living learning lab for our hospitality and tourism management program,” says Paul Schwager, dean of the School of Business. “For more than 25 years, the city has offered our students exceptional internship opportunities, access to world-class resources, and meaningful industry connections.

“Michael’s work ethic, attention to detail and quality will show itself in the school; he has done hospitality in the right way. The school will create the finest hospitality leadership pipeline in the world,” adds Schwager.