Dotti Haynes, Director, HoReCa Segment at Essity

Hotel restrooms are one of the most vital aspects of the guest experience. A clean, fully functioning restroom can make positive impressions, while those that seem neglected or lackluster due to poor maintenance might lead guests to leave negative reviews and opt to stay elsewhere on their next trip.

Proper restroom maintenance, or the lack thereof, can also impact a brand’s reputation, making it all the more crucial for teams to ensure that they are in the best shape possible at all times. Dotti Haynes, marketing director, hotel, restaurant, and catering industry (HoReCa) segment at Essity, recently spoke with LODGING and highlighted which processes and routines help hotels keep their restrooms clean and operational. She also emphasized the importance of preventive maintenance.

What operational processes and inspection routines are most effective in maintaining consistently clean and fully functioning restrooms across a hotel property?

The most effective approach combines clear inspection schedules with flexibility based on actual conditions throughout the facility. Rather than one-size-fits-all schedules, successful properties use data on foot traffic patterns and product usage to guide when and where maintenance is needed.

Supporting frontline teams is equally critical, as housekeepers estimate they spend about 70 percent of their time cleaning, according to a 2025 survey from Tork. When staff are equipped with tools that reduce physical strain and streamline refills—like high-capacity dispensers and ergonomic systems—they have more time for other critical tasks. When they’re supported with data showing which areas need attention the most, their work becomes strategic rather than reactive. They see their impact on overall facility operations more clearly.

Hotels that move from guesswork to intentional, data-informed routines, while genuinely supporting their cleaning teams, see fewer guest complaints and more reliable operations.

How can facility maintenance teams balance preventative maintenance with day-to-day service demands to minimize restroom downtime and guest disruption?

The real solution is reducing the burden of reactive maintenance. When dispensers run empty frequently, staff spend time on constant refills instead of preventative work—checking key fixtures, addressing wear and tear, and planning ahead.

High-capacity, easy-to-refill dispensers help staff reclaim that time. When combined with connected dispensers and digital planning systems, real-time data allows cleaning teams and managers to see current supply statuses, update schedules, and coordinate efficiently. Real-time feedback on completed tasks instills confidence in managers while empowering staff to deliver better results and address emerging issues before they escalate.

The result: staff have actual capacity for prevention instead of reactive scrambling—driving operational efficiency, improved guest satisfaction, and better online ratings. Guest complaints and bad reviews cost significantly more than preventative maintenance, making it essential for hotels’ overall success.

How do the condition and cleanliness of hotel restrooms influence guests’ overall perception of a property and its brand?

Public restrooms are powerful spaces that have a profound impact on the guest experience and overall brand impression. When guests enter a clean, well-maintained, and comfortable restroom, they feel more relaxed and safer, forming a pleasant association with the facility and the brand. When they encounter restrooms that don’t meet their expectations for hygiene or privacy, they form strong negative impressions that can stick with them long after leaving a property. There’s a reason why so many people are up in arms about hotels that are opting to remove traditional restroom doors.

For hotels, the restroom is where promise meets reality. It reveals whether a property truly prioritizes guest experiences or appears to be cutting corners. Younger guests are especially sensitive—21 percent of 18- to-34-year-olds won’t return to a venue because of sub-par restrooms, versus 14 percent of the overall population. ￼

Properties that treat restrooms as critical representations of the brand overall, not just maintenance obligations, signal that excellence extends to every guest touchpoint.

What role do well-maintained restrooms and public facilities play in guest satisfaction, online reviews, and repeat bookings?

The connection between restroom quality and business outcomes is direct and measurable. When restroom expectations aren’t met, 52 percent of people are likely to act, including filing a complaint, leaving a negative review, or telling a friend about their poor experience.

More critically, dissatisfactory restroom experiences have a direct impact on revenue: 28 percent of people have spent less time at a facility because of the state of the restroom.

When restrooms exceed expectations, guest satisfaction rises and loyalty increases. For hotels competing in a crowded market, restroom quality is a tangible competitive advantage that directly influences both reputation and revenue.

How are evolving guest expectations—around design, hygiene, and sustainability—shaping maintenance strategies for hotel restrooms and shared spaces?

Hygiene expectations are high, but often unmet. Research on public restrooms shows that 74 percent of people expect moderate to high levels of hygiene, yet only 20 percent of facilities deliver.4 That gap is prompting forward-thinking hotels to reshape maintenance strategies. The traditional approach of treating hygiene, design, and sustainability as separate considerations is no longer sufficient.

To close the expectations gap, hotels need integrated strategies that address all three simultaneously—choosing smart, durable dispensers that reduce waste and maintenance visits; fixtures designed for easy cleaning with minimal environmental impact; and materials that maintain aesthetic appeal while meeting performance and sustainability standards.

Utilizing digital maintenance planning systems enables teams to track hygiene compliance and sustainability metrics simultaneously, ensuring visibility and accountability across all three priorities. This shift from siloed to integrated thinking is how leading hotels are creating a differentiated hospitality experience based on today’s guest expectations.