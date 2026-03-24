The Spa at The Hotel Hershey, also known as The Chocolate Spa, recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Nashville, Tennessee-based design firm Earl Swensson Associates (ESa) has partnered with the hotel, which is owned by Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, on designing the spa from the start, and the relationship has included multiple extensive renovations. The spa initially opened as a 17,000-square-foot facility but expanded to 40,000 square feet in 2004 to meet rising guest demand. Over two decades later, ESa has continued to work with the hotel to update the spa and maintain its status as a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. ESa Principal Randy Nale and Sarah Woodard, senior designer, recently spoke with LODGING about the spa’s anniversary and the journey up to this point.

Reflecting on the anniversary, both Nale and Woodard highlighted how seeing the spa evolve has been rewarding, as its success has “far exceeded” initial expectations. While the space has been refreshed, the design team sought to preserve its historic character, which was a key element in the initial vision. Woodard detailed how Milton Hershey’s home, High Point Mansion, served as the inspiration for the original design; she pointed to the stained-glass windows and the architectural detailing as two examples, and she explained how they sought to create a comfortable, warm feeling with the space. Nale also emphasized the importance of Hershey, both the town and the person, in the design. “The initial concept was very much so based on the town of Hershey—the town that was built on chocolate and on Milton Hershey himself,” he said.

Latest Renovation

The Chocolate Spa marked its 25th anniversary with a design update that modernized the aesthetic while staying true to the significant influence of Hershey and High Point Mansion. Woodard described how they wanted to align the spa with the hotel itself, as the latter had undergone multiple renovations as well. With the mission to update the aesthetic in mind, ESa approached the new project with the goal of incorporating High Point Mansion’s design with a contemporary vision. “We looked at it as, if Milton and Catherine [Hershey] built High Point Mansion today, how would they approach those finishes? We kept all the architectural detailing, cabinetry, residential style, and faucets, but we moved into more neutral tones and textures to create an even more soothing environment,” they said.

The updates to the spa with this latest renovation included neutral tones, soft textures, enhanced lighting and plumbing, refreshed carpet patterns, and neutral porcelain tile, while the chocolate-inspired design remains as present as always with various shades of brown, such as chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate tones.

Advertisement

Industry Changes

Over the years, the wellness side of the hospitality industry has evolved in numerous ways, requiring ESa to update the Chocolate Spa accordingly. Woodard named the prevalence of quartz surface materials, rather than natural stone, and Crypton fabric, as two developments that have a substantial impact. She stated that quartz surfaces and Crypton are more resilient to oils, so they have become key materials in the wellness space. Likewise, Nale underlined the rise of LED lighting as another significant advancement, as he said that being able to use decorative, residential-like fixtures with a “tremendously more efficient” energy source has been a major upgrade to the spa as well.

In addition to monitoring how materials change with the advent of new options, ESa has also continued to learn about the latest offerings in wellness as the years have gone by. Nale and Woodard reflected on how The Spa at the Hotel Hershey was their first experience with a spa, so the entire process has been educational. Nale expressed how they keep learning about new treatments. “We’re continuing to learn as new products come about and new treatments come about,” he said. “Some of the things that they’re doing in the spa now, they’re treatments that they weren’t doing 25 years ago. They have a much broader scope of services.”

Highlighting History

While navigating these changes, ESa has continued to stay true to the heart of The Hotel Hershey. Nale and Woodard underlined how, when working with a property like The Hotel Hershey, it’s important to honor its history. Woodard said that doing so is possible when blending a property’s historic character with modern aesthetics. However, she warned that ignoring a property’s history, or that of the surrounding area, may not be received as well. She named researching the local community and the site’s past as important parts of the initial process when tackling projects like this, while Nale reiterated the need to tell the building’s story. Nale detailed how utilizing images and iconography, such as images of High Point Mansion, and other design choices, help convey that story to guests.

Twenty-five years after The Chocolate Spa opened, Nale and Woodard said they were honored to be a part of its story. Woodard called it a “great experience,” and, from a broader perspective, she emphasized how helping clients make their vision come to life is rewarding work. Nale echoed her sentiments and reflected on ESa’s working relationship with Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, which has grown over the years. “Our first trip there was 30 years ago,” Nale said. “And not just the spa, but we’ve developed a relationship with Hershey Entertainment Resorts, and we’ve worked at their hotel. We’ve worked at the lodge. We’ve been invited to do numerous projects with them, and it’s been a real honor to be part of that story in a town that is just the sweetest place.”