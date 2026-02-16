The Chambray Begins Construction

ROSWELL, Georgia—City leaders, developers, and community partners gathered in downtown Roswell to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Chambray, a 125-key boutique hotel. Set to welcome its first guests in Summer 2027, The Chambray is developed by DSM Real Estate Partners and Stafford Development Company and operated by The Indigo Road Hospitality Group (IRHG).

“Yesterday’s groundbreaking is more than a milestone. It represents a commitment to building something meaningful for the community – a place for both travelers and locals to gather and connect with one another,” says Stephen Polhill, DSM founder and principal. “Positioned within walking distance of Canton Street and adjacent to Southern Post, The Chambray will celebrate the best the community has to offer, and we’re proud to bring a development that supports Roswell’s growth while honoring its textile history.”

Property Details

A part of Hyatt’s neighborhood-centric JdV Collection, The Chambray will offer 125 guestrooms alongside food and beverage offerings from IRHG, including a coffee and patisserie bar, a Mediterranean-inspired, ground-floor restaurant, and a rooftop sushi restaurant. Other amenities will include 2,300 square feet of meeting space and a fully equipped fitness center.

“We were excited to join DSM, Stafford, and other community partners in celebrating the groundbreaking of The Chambray,” says Gabriel Perez, chief operating officer — lodging at IRHG. “Roswell is a city that exemplifies a warm and welcoming spirit, and we look forward to building on that community by offering meaningful hospitality to every person who walks through our doors.”

Advertisement

Through collaboration between Matt Mitchell Design, David Thompson Studio, and 617 Studio, The Chambray’s design draws inspiration from Roswell’s history of being a textile town.

The location encourages visitors to explore the offerings at Southern Post and along nearby Canton Street, while the natural surroundings offer options for outdoor exploration with the Chattahoochee River and its network of trails, parks, and the Roswell River Walk nearby.