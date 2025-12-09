The Boca Raton Announces Launch of Charitable Foundation

BOCA RATON, Florida—The Boca Raton has launched The Boca Raton Foundation for Charitable Giving, a new philanthropic arm that expands the property’s commitment to community giving. Inspired by the vision of President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Hostettler, the Foundation channels The Boca Raton’s culture of service into a structured grantmaking program shaped directly by its associates.

“I believe that true luxury carries a responsibility to uplift the community around it,” said Hostettler. “This Foundation reflects that belief. It empowers our associates to champion the organizations that have shaped their own lives, and it allows us to deepen our impact in a meaningful, lasting way.”

With the Boca Raton Foundation for Charitable Giving, associates nominate local charities for grant consideration, serve on the selection committee, and determine where grant funds are directed. Eligible nonprofits must operate programs within one of three focus areas:

Food Security — hunger relief, access to nutritious meals, food distribution, community gardens, and related services

— hunger relief, access to nutritious meals, food distribution, community gardens, and related services Education — academic support, literacy programs, vocational and trade training, after-school enrichment, and adult learning

— academic support, literacy programs, vocational and trade training, after-school enrichment, and adult learning Women and Children — safety, stability, health, mentorship, and long-term support for women, children, and families

Contributions from 2025 to the Foundation will come exclusively from The Boca Raton, with a portion of paid room nights funding the inaugural year of grant-making. Associates will submit non-profit organizations for consideration, with a cross-departmental selection committee reviewing those submissions in early 2026. The first grants will be awarded in Spring 2026.

The Foundation builds upon The Club and resort’s existing philanthropic footprint, which includes thousands of volunteer hours contributed annually by associates, uniform and food donation programs, disaster-relief partnerships, and year-round charitable events.