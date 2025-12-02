The Barnett Completes Property-Wide Transformation

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—The Barnett, a JdV by Hyatt lifestyle hotel in New Orleans’ Warehouse Arts District, announced the completion of an extensive renovation, including redesigned guest rooms and suites, a refreshed rooftop pool and bar, a reimagined lobby, and elevated culinary and musical offerings. The project was led by local real estate developer The Domain Companies and managed by HRI Hospitality.

“This transformation is about more than a refreshed aesthetic, it’s about creating a space where people want to gather, celebrate, and connect,” said Todd Metzger, general manager. “We want The Barnett to feel like part of the neighborhood’s rhythm—a hotel that reflects New Orleans’ vibrant energy while offering a genuine sense of belonging to everyone who walks through the door.”

The Barnett’s design embraces color, texture, and craftsmanship, drawing inspiration from French Modernism, Art Deco, and the city’s mosaic street tiles. The lobby pays homage to the building’s history as Barnett’s Furniture Store, serving as a modern showroom with plush seating, community tables, and soft rugs. Spaces include rich greens, bright yellows, and deep reds—a palette that reflects the city’s shotgun houses and the galleries of the Ogden Museum of Southern Art down the street. A restored chestnut upright piano from the Steinway Piano Gallery in Metairie will anchor an upcoming summer concert series with both established and emerging “piano professors.”

Design Updates

Updates to The Barnett’s 234 guestrooms and suites include Sealy Plush 1000 mattresses and upgraded premium bedding. Offerings include a 60-inch smart TV, SMEG mini-fridge with custom appliances, a locally curated minibar, bath amenities, and enhanced charging ports. Layered textiles, vintage-inspired lighting, and bold accents are inspired by classic New Orleans townhouses.

Premium suite categories elevate the experience with expanded layouts, curated furnishings, and views of the Warehouse District. Nods to the city’s musical heritage, such as WWOZ radio and record-inspired décor, give each space a local feel. Beyond the guestrooms, The Barnett’s reimagined meeting and event spaces include flexible layouts ideal for gatherings of any size, complemented by a 24-hour fitness center.

Local Culture

From hand-painted signage in public spaces to mosaic-inspired motifs throughout, art and music are a key part of The Barnett experience. The hotel continues to collaborate with local artists, with more than 200 custom-painted armoires designed by Roman and Williams and painted by numerous local and Southern artists, now paired with locally sourced artwork and hand-painted signs.

Good Measure, the hotel’s exclusive music venue, highlights emerging talent and popular local acts. The property also includes four local retailers, including Shaw Art and Bespoke Goods, both founded by former staff members who began their careers at the hotel.

Flavors of The City

Brutto Americano, the third concept from local chef Brian Burns and restaurateur Reno De Ranieri, opened earlier this year, blending classical Italian influences with regional flavors. The menu includes Radiatori with LA blue crab, basil and jalapeno; Seared Scallops with fennel, asparagus, and parmesan broth; and Beef + Pork meatballs with ricotta, pepper conserva, and pine nuts. The restaurant also offers a four-course, family-style tasting menu, a curated wine list, and Italian- and American-inspired cocktails. Brutto Americano hosts live jazz performances on Friday evenings through its “Jazz to Table” series.

Seaworthy, housed in a Creole cottage, serves sustainably sourced seafood and classic cocktails. The restaurant recently introduced a new wine program, along with $7 signature cocktails that pair with its oyster happy hour. Additionally, Seaworthy now hosts live performances through a six-week Irish music residency.

The newly refreshed High Five rooftop pool and bar provides panoramic city views, seasonal small plates, and signature drinks. The rooftop’s transformation includes new pool furniture, private cabanas, and a reimagined food and beverage menu.

Downstairs, All Good Café offers an all-day experience with responsibly sourced coffee, fresh pastries, and a curated selection of local goods. The main floor also includes a rotating art gallery spotlighting local artists, with new exhibits introduced every six to eight weeks and opening events attended by the artists themselves. The refreshed lobby bar now offers a refined cocktail program as well.