CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—The Ballantyne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Charlotte, announced the upcoming debut of Dunbar Social by Topgolf Swing Suite, a gaming simulator, entertainment, and dining destination, including the immersive Topgolf virtual fairway, along with non-golf games such as zombie dodgeball, hockey, football, carnival classics, and more. Slated to open in late September 2025, Dunbar Social will be the first Topgolf Swing Suite within a North Carolina hotel and will be located near Gallery Restaurant and Stream Park. The new venue will welcome hotel guests and residents alike, offering an experience for corporate meetings and retreats, private practice sessions, VIP entertaining, bachelor and bachelorette celebrations, birthdays, milestones, and custom events.

Dunbar Social will have five advanced simulator bays, each able to accommodate up to 10 people and complemented by lounge seating, HDTVs, and personalized food and beverage service. Visitors will have the option to bring their clubs or use clubs provided by the space. Dunbar Social will include both indoor and outdoor entertainment areas. The 9,200-square-foot interior will have a total of 116 seats available, including a lounge area with seating for seven and an indoor bar with nine seats. The outside terrace will provide 36 seating options overall, including a bar top with seven seats. Collectively, the venue can host groups of up to 100 individuals. Guests will enjoy locally-inspired, culinary offerings such as homemade pizzas and shareable bites. The full bar will offer signature craft cocktails, along with a dedicated tequila list. Zero proof options will be available as well.

“We are thrilled to introduce Dunbar Social, an exciting addition to The Ballantyne’s already exceptional dining and event spaces. This vibrant new venue will offer a dynamic experience with interactive games, a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, and expansive indoor and outdoor spaces in The Bowl at Ballantyne,” said Christophe Le Chatton, general manager of The Ballantyne. “Whether you’re gathering with friends, hosting an event, or simply unwinding, Dunbar Social will be the perfect destination for unforgettable moments.”

“We are proud to team with The Ballantyne to provide a new kind of interactive social experience that will entertain visitors of all ages and skill levels in the Charlotte, NC market,” said Jason Fierro, chief operating officer of Full Swing. “Powered by industry-leading Full Swing simulators, games are designed for both non-golfers and golfers alike so everyone can have a great time.”