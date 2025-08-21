The Ava Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, Opens

PASO ROBLES, California—The Ava Hotel, part of the Hilton Curio Collection, opened its doors. The 151-room hotel—managed by Azul Hospitality Group— is located in downtown Paso Robles and situated within walking distance to shopping, dining, breweries, craft cocktail bars, and dozens of wine tasting rooms.

“The Ava Hotel is both a destination and a gathering place for Paso Robles,” said Matt Kleefisch, general manager of The Ava Hotel. “Every detail—from the design-forward accommodations to the ingredient-driven menus at EMRE—reflects the warmth, creativity, and hospitality that make Paso so special. We wanted to create a place where travelers can immerse themselves in the essence of the Central Coast and where locals want to gather. By blending elevated dining, vibrant social spaces, and design that celebrates the region’s character, The Ava Hotel spotlights Paso Robles as a premier destination for every kind of guest.”

The Ava Hotel offers 151 guestrooms and suites. Standard rooms have single king, double queen, and double king layouts, while upgraded accommodations include Juliet balconies with floor-to-ceiling doors or pool patio decks with direct access to the rooftop’s saltwater pool. One-bedroom and double queen suites provide added space with 1.5 bathrooms and living areas with fireplaces, powder rooms, and sofa sleepers.

The hotel’s architectural concept was envisioned by Moore 2 Design, with Pegasus Architects creating the exterior façade and Arris Studio Architects providing the construction drawings. Designed by Studio Sinclair in collaboration with HBA, The Ava Hotel highlights Paso Robles’ heritage. The building blends mid-century lines with natural materials and panoramic views of wine country. The façade’s design includes earthy textures, layered stonework, and integrated storefronts. Open-air courtyards, passageways, and rooftop spaces blend indoor and outdoor spaces.

Guestrooms include design details like warm oak, travertine, handwoven textiles, and aged brass, as well as large windows, linen upholstery, and carved wood art installations.

Food & Beverage Options

The Ava Hotel offers three dining venues: the signature Mediterranean-inspired restaurant EMRE, Pine Street Bistro, and the rooftop bar and poolside lounge, Esperanza on the Rooftop. Led by consulting chef Julien Asseo, chef de cuisine Casey McMinn, beverage director Lannon Rust, and director of hospitality operations Brandon Trowbridge, The Ava Hotel’s culinary concepts offer experiences rooted in winemaking culture and local flavors.

EMRE, soon to debut as the signature restaurant at The Ava Hotel, is concepted by local chef Julien Asseo—owner of Les Petites Canailles and S’Aranella and former executive chef at Restaurant Guy Savoy in Las Vegas—bringing a fire-forward menu inspired by the Mediterranean coast to Paso Robles. Designed by Sormeh Rienne, the interiors include hand-troweled plaster walls, dark-stained wood, aged brass, and ocean-toned drapery. Serving dinner and weekend brunch, EMRE celebrates the shared, family-style dining traditions of regions such as North Africa, Greece, and coastal Spain with dishes like whole grilled fish, lamb racks, and signature Souvlakis—large-format skewers of proteins and seasonal vegetables.

Pine Street Bistro is The Ava Hotel’s street-level all-day café. The bistro includes a full La Colombe espresso bar, handmade pastries, and a menu of fresh salads, sandwiches, and breakfast staples. In the evening, the restaurant offers a curated selection of cocktails, craft beer, and Paso Robles wines, as well as both dine-in and grab-and-go options.

Located on the second floor, Esperanza on The Rooftop serves both as a restaurant and a venue for private events. Drawing inspiration from the Baja coast and Latin American cuisine, the menu highlights coastal crudos, ceviches, and street food. The menu pairs with agave-forward cocktails, chilled Albariño, or Paso Robles’ local wines. The Saltwater Pool is adjacent to the restaurant, while the Courtyard Event Space provides a space for weddings, celebrations, and al fresco dining.

Guest Experiences

The Ava Hotel offers a variety of on-property and in-town activities designed to highlight the region’s wine culture and community. Seasonal programming will include happy hour and live music at Pine Street Bistro, “Meet the Maker” wine tastings, and local chef competitions. Guests will also gain access to private vineyard tours and behind-the-scenes tastings at local wineries, including Hope Family Wines, Daou, Booker, My Favorite Neighbor, and more. The Ava Hotel can also curate itineraries, with offerings including the installations at Sensorio, live concerts at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, and local craft beer or spirits experiences with Firestone Walker.

Wine Country Events

The Ava Hotel offers 6,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including the Rooftop Courtyard, an open-air venue that provides views of Paso Robles. Tablas Ballroom includes a pre-function area ideal for mingling or gallery-style displays.

The Ava Hotel’s culinary team curates catering options for every occasion, from multi-course plated dinners to family-style feasts and interactive chef stations that showcase the flavors of the Central Coast. Every private event is paired with a wine program and handcrafted cocktails.

The Ava Hotel is owned by a joint venture between Paso Robles Hotel Partners and Peachtree Group.