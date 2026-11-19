ARLINGTON, Texas—The Arlin, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened its doors, marking the debut of a new lifestyle boutique hotel in Arlington, Texas, and the city’s only full-service Marriott property. Owned and managed by Equinox Hospitality, the property is completing a an extensive transformation, including refreshed guestrooms and a reimagined lobby and atrium, along with a new restaurant and expanded meeting offerings opening by year-end.

As part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, The Arlin pairs a distinctive sense of place with the reach of a global hospitality brand. The property is located in Arlington’s Entertainment District.

“We set out to create a hotel that captures the unique spirit of Texas while offering something unexpected for Arlington and the DFW Metroplex,” said Sam Suleman, principal & executive vice president at Equinox Hospitality. “From the artwork and interiors to the new dining experience, every detail reflects our vision for a hotel that feels connected to its surroundings while offering something different for travelers and the local community.”

Design Details

EDG Hospitality Design & Branding led the property’s interior design, branding, and restaurant concept, bringing the hotel’s “Texas With A Twist” vision to life through a contemporary aesthetic that reflects Arlington’s character with a refined color palette and bold graphic elements. In the reimagined lobby and atrium, local artist Caleb Jacks created a stylized cowboy mural behind the reception desk, with a lasso-inspired graphic extending into the vaulted space above. Large-scale artwork, sculptural seating, and details inspired by Texas’ red-earth landscape complete the look.

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With 200 guestrooms, including 184 suites, The Arlin has accommodations suited to both leisure and business stays. Refreshed guestrooms combine modern furnishings, residential-inspired seating, and artistic details, while custom bathroom wallcoverings highlight landmarks throughout Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

Food and Beverage

By year-end, the hotel will introduce Champagne Cowboy, an upscale Tex-Mex restaurant. The concept, developed by chef Kent Rathbun, will offer elevated dining, a lively cocktail bar, and post-event gathering space, along with an upscale coffee bar.

Meetings and Events

The Arlin pairs versatile gathering spaces with a sense of place. A new 2,200-square-foot meeting room will bring its total event space to 14,000 square feet. Beyond traditional meeting spaces, the hotel’s reimagined atrium and restaurant will provide backdrops for receptions, networking, and social gatherings.

Location

Situated between Dallas and Fort Worth in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, The Arlin offers access to the region’s popular sports, entertainment, and cultural attractions, including AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, Six Flags Over Texas, the National Medal of Honor Museum, and Texas Live!. The hotel is also within reach of downtown Dallas, Fort Worth, and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.