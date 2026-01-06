NEW YORK—The Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection, announced the debut of a new culinary and cocktail experience at its signature dining destination, The Blue Bar Restaurant & Lounge. The new menus honor the hotel’s past while embracing modern flavors.

“The Algonquin has always been a place where imagination and indulgence meet,” says Willis Loughhead, general manager of The Algonquin Hotel. “The Blue Bar Restaurant & Lounge is an essential part of that story. Our new menus build on the hotel’s legacy in thoughtful ways, offering guests something familiar, something surprising, and something that feels unmistakably Algonquin.”

At The Blue Bar Restaurant & Lounge, the new food menu includes starters such as Burrata Brûlée and Crab Avocado, and entrées like Lamb Ribs, Broadway Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque, Thai Fried Chicken, and Steak au Poivre.

The refreshed cocktail program blends new signatures with house favorites. New additions include the Round Table and a reimagined Hamlet VIII, as well as modern staples like the Aperol Spritz and Espresso Martini. Longstanding favorites such as The Algonquin, Vicious Wit, Linger On, and Matilda remain part of the menu.

Advertisement

New Menus

Beyond the culinary updates, the menus themselves have been completely refreshed through a collaboration with the Al Hirschfeld Foundation. Created in partnership with David Leopold, creative director of the Foundation, the redesigned menus include archival Hirschfeld drawings that reflect the characters and personalities who shaped New York’s cultural and theatrical life.

“The Algonquin has been part of the Hirschfeld story for more than nine decades,” said Leopold. “The hotel has long been a gathering place for the characters Hirschfeld loved to draw, and it has become the Foundation’s home away from home. With the new menus, guests can now encounter his work at any hour of the day. He remained youthful by living in the present, and so does the Algonquin. It honors its past but is not beholden to it.”