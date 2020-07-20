LAS VEGAS — Last week, Tharaldson Hospitality Management (THM) announced the opening of the new Candlewood Suites Las Vegas–E Tropicana.

This extended-stay Candlewood Suites, located at 185 East Tropicana, has 122 suites, free WiFi, complimentary guest laundry, and a heated indoor pool. It also offers all the signature Candlewood Suites features, such as the Lending Locker (extra items for free rentals for guests), the Outdoor Gazebo Grill, and the Candlewood Gym. The hotel is pet-friendly.

Under its franchise agreement with Intercontinental Hotel Group, THM will own and operate the Candlewood Suites Las Vegas–E Tropicana. The property is down the road from T-Mobile Arena, the new Las Vegas Raiders Stadium, and Hoover Dam, among other Las Vegas attractions. The hotel is minutes away from McCarran International Airport.

