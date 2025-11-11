PARIS, NEW YORK, and SINGAPORE—AMTD Group Inc., MTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital Inc., and The Generation Essentials Group (TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announced that TGE has entered into an agreement with the seller to acquire the Ritz Carlton Hotel, located in Perth, which is the 100th Ritz Carlton Hotel in the world. Closing of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions.

As part of a development at the Elizabeth Quay, the riverfront Ritz Carlton Hotel includes 209 rooms, a restaurant and lounge, a bar, a spa complex, an infinity pool, a fitness center, and event rooms. It offers views of the Swan River and Kings Park, providing guests with a contemporary interpretation of local culture, history, and cuisine, and connecting them to Perth’s lifestyle.