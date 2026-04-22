Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District Opens

SAVANNAH, Georgia—Noble Investment Group announced the opening of Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District, a wellness-focused lifestyle hotel with 148 rooms and suites. The property marks Tempo by Hilton’s debut in Georgia. Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District is owned and developed by Noble Investment Group and managed by McKibbon Hospitality.

“Savannah is a market defined by structural scarcity and durable demand — the conditions under which we have consistently created value for our investors,” said Ben Brunt, Noble’s chief investment officer. “This opening reflects the discipline that has guided our platform from the beginning: the right markets, the right brands, and the operational rigor to deliver through every point in the cycle.”

Located on East Bryan Street, just off Reynolds Square and steps from the Savannah River, Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District benefits from its location within one of the most visited historic destinations in the United States. The hotel provides walkable access to the Historic District’s primary attractions, a short ferry ride to the Savannah Convention Center, and proximity to the Port of Savannah.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome guests,” said Bryan Hale, general manager of Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District. “Every detail of the hotel was created to help travelers feel their best while experiencing the charm and hospitality that Savannah is known for.”

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Property Details

Tempo by Hilton Savannah Historic District draws inspiration from Savannah’s architecture and heritage. The LEED-certified hotel includes tech-enabled guestrooms with a dedicated “Get Ready Zone” with enhanced lighting, spa-inspired bathrooms with Bluetooth speaker mirrors, Apotheke bath products, and Sealy Accelerate mattresses. Peloton Suites offer an in-room bike, along with yoga mats and resistance bands. The 24-hour fitness center provides guests with full strength and cardio training equipment.

The hotel’s lobby and public spaces include local artwork as well as coastal design elements. With over 3,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the hotel is equipped to host executive meetings and intimate receptions.

“Tempo by Hilton is designed for the modern traveler who wants to maintain their routine while staying present and making the most of the trip,” said Kevin Morgan, global brand head and vice president of Tempo by Hilton. “As our first Tempo property in Georgia, this opening marks an important step in the brand’s growth journey as we continue to expand into sought-after destinations like Savannah, where guests can seamlessly balance productivity, relaxation, and exploration.”

Food & Beverage

Waving Girl Rooftop, led by Executive Chef Norma Maytag, serves a menu that includes Coastal Georgia ingredients, along with signature cocktails and a wine program inspired by female winemakers. Bluestone Lane Café, an Australian-inspired café overlooking Reynolds Square, serves fresh, seasonal breakfast, brunch, and lunch.