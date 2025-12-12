McLEAN, Virginia—Hilton announced a partnership with Derek Brown that will update Tempo by Hilton’s beverage program. Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, every Tempo by Hilton location across the U.S. will debut a refreshed cocktail lineup that builds on the brand’s dual-menu approach. Guests can expect drinks that blend functional ingredients with mindful drinking principles and mixology.

“Tempo by Hilton caters to the ambitious traveler who values balance and wellbeing,” said Kevin Morgan, brand leader, Tempo by Hilton. “Derek’s expertise in mindful drinking and cocktail culture makes him the perfect partner to evolve our bar experience and meet the changing tastes of our guests.”

Through his work with the Drink Company, a company dedicated to fostering mindful drinking and a more inclusive bar culture through innovative no- and low-alcohol cocktails, Brown brings a perspective rooted in creativity, balance and intentionality to create cocktails for the Tempo brand that are crafted to suit a range of lifestyles and occasions, and equally enjoyable with or without alcohol.

“Collaborating with Tempo by Hilton has been a chance to redefine the hotel bar experience,” said Brown. “These cocktails reflect both the brand’s innovative spirit and the spirit of choice—whether spirited or free-spirited, they’re crafted to be inclusive, memorable, and elevate every guest’s stay.”

Among the offerings in Tempo by Hilton’s refreshed beverage program are the Sage Against the Machine, a twist on a Gin Sour; Pink Grapefruit Club, a bright and citrus-forward cocktail that incorporates salt tincture to sharpen the fruit’s flavor; and Pear Necessities, a bright, Bourbon-forward drink. Each drink is available in both spirited and free-spirited versions.