NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Officials of Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. announced that Tempo by Hilton Nashville/Midtown has officially topped out, marking a milestone in the construction of the 161-room lifestyle hotel. The final structural beam was placed this week, and the project remains on track to open at the end of 2025.

Located in Nashville’s Midtown district near Vanderbilt University, Vanderbilt Medical Center, Centennial Park, and Music Row, the hotel is being developed by Vision Hospitality Group as its first Tempo by Hilton property. The Tempo brand blends elevated style with amenities that promote balance, well-being, and productivity.

The 12-story hotel will feature 161 designed guestrooms and Moonsong Café—a combined coffee shop, bar, and restaurant—along with a 1,000-square-foot fitness center and over 1,000 square feet of meeting space.

Mitch Patel, founder and CEO of Vision Hospitality Group, commented, “The Tempo by Hilton brand is perfectly suited for Midtown Nashville, providing the contemporary amenities that business and leisure travelers most request. This hotel represents our continued commitment to developing forward-thinking properties in dynamic markets, and we’re excited to open our doors at the end of this year.”

Advertisement

The hotel was designed by BCA Architects with interiors by 1213ID. Commerce Bank is providing financing for the project.