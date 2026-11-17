BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania—High Hotels Ltd., a subsidiary of High Real Estate Group and a Lancaster-based hospitality company, celebrated the topping out of Tempo by Hilton Bethlehem, marking a major construction milestone for what will become the first Tempo by Hilton hotel in Pennsylvania. The ceremony recognized the completion of the hotel’s structural framework, bringing the lifestyle hotel one step closer to its planned Fall 2027 opening.

Construction team members, community stakeholders, local officials, and project partners gathered at the construction site in South Bethlehem to commemorate the achievement. Remarks were delivered by David Aungst, president of High Hotels; Brad Lefever, vice president of construction management, High Construction Company; and Laura Collins, director of community and economic development for the City of Bethlehem.

The eight-story hotel, located across from the future ArtsQuest Creative Factory and adjacent to Lehigh University, will introduce Hilton’s upscale Tempo brand to the Lehigh Valley. Upon opening, the property is expected to create approximately 65 hospitality positions and contribute to South Bethlehem’s continued economic growth.

“Reaching this milestone brings us one step closer to introducing the first Tempo by Hilton in Pennsylvania,” said David Aungst, president of High Hotels Ltd. “Tempo is a brand designed for today’s traveler, blending thoughtful wellness-focused amenities, contemporary design, and meaningful connections to Bethlehem. We’re excited to bring this unique hospitality experience to Bethlehem and welcome guests to a hotel that reflects the energy, creativity, and character of the local community.”

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“Topping out marks a significant milestone for every construction team because it represents the successful completion of a building’s structural framework,” said Mike Kreider, president of High Construction Company. “We’re proud of the craftsmanship, collaboration, and commitment to safety demonstrated throughout this project, and we look forward to delivering a hotel that reflects the quality and attention to detail our team has brought to every stage of construction.”

Project Details

Developed and owned by High Hotels Ltd., the project is being constructed by High Construction Company and designed by Greenfield Architects, continuing the integrated approach among High companies that began with the project’s planning and development.

Upon completion, Tempo by Hilton Bethlehem will have 140 guestrooms, including signature Tempo Wellness Rooms with in-room Peloton bikes. Amenities will include meeting space, the lobby-level Moonsong Café, an expanded fitness center, and a rooftop bar overlooking the city. Guests will also have access to the Hilton Honors loyalty program.

The property will blend Tempo’s contemporary design with elements inspired by Bethlehem’s industrial heritage and SouthSide identity, including locally inspired artwork, regional artist installations, a gallery way, and views of SteelStacks cultural music and arts center. Located along the Bethlehem Greenway near ArtsQuest and Lehigh University, the hotel is designed to reflect the character of the surrounding community.

With the structural framework now complete, construction teams will focus on enclosing the building exterior, installing mechanical and electrical systems, and advancing interior construction. Tempo by Hilton Bethlehem remains on schedule for a planned opening in Fall 2027.