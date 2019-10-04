Tarrytown, N.Y. – Tarrytown House Estate – a historic 214 room resort-style hotel, destination restaurant, special event venue, and conference center has announced an approximately $15 million property-wide refresh, which concluded with the opening of a new restaurant, Goosefeather.

“We are excited to bring the magic and uniqueness of Tarrytown House Estate to the present-day,” said Marc Gordon, founder and principal of Rubicon Company, owner of the storied resort. “The restoration of the property has been an incredible process involving the refurbishment of two spectacular mansions from the 1800s. Tarrytown House Estate now offers a refreshed product for visitors looking to enjoy a Hudson Valley resort escape as well as private meeting spaces and stunning ballrooms for lavish parties and celebrations.”

Tarrytown House Estate’s restoration consists of a property-wide refresh, including renovation of the 214 guestrooms and suites, the historic King Mansion housing hotel rooms and terraces as well as the new restaurant Goosefeather, a new lobby with outdoor lounge and garden, the Biddle Mansion building, the Carriage House, and the athletic facilities including fitness center, indoor/outdoor pools, and sports courts.

Adjacent to Goosefeather, guests can sip on cocktails in an intimate bar, in the lounge-style indoor atrium connecting the hotel lobby to the restaurant, or in the outdoor garden lounge. In the coming months, Chef Talde will unveil interactive programming for the property, such as outdoor wood-fired cooking, including lamb and pig roasts, as well as family-style farm-to-table dinners.

Tarrytown House Estate offers a wide array of facilities and activities for guests to enjoy. Outdoor enthusiasts can play a game of tennis, basketball, volleyball, and Bocce ball. The property’s indoor pool, available to swimmers of all ages, is adjacent to a fitness center, and in the warmer months, guests can opt for the adults-only outdoor pool, which is equipped with cabanas, lounge chairs and seasonal bar and food service. In-room massages are also available.

Guests visiting the property can experience local activities and culture of the historic Westchester County and lower Hudson River Valley, nature and outdoor activities. The property is located 25 miles north of the city and 38 minutes from Grand Central Station.