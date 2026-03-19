WESTFIELD, Ohio—TakeUp shared the findings from its State of Travel Demand 2026 report, which found that travel demand is not retreating as Spring 2026 begins, but rather recalibrating, with sharper price sensitivities challenging independent lodging operators to remain vigilant and precise in their revenue strategies.

TakeUp’s report, powered by Pollfish, surveyed the 2026 spending and planning intentions of 300 U.S. travelers who had taken at least one overnight leisure trip in the last 12 months. The data gathered found that there is a new elasticity in travel intent that is fragmenting across income levels, trip types, and other factors. Budget-conscious travelers are tightening whereas luxury travelers are accelerating. When less is spent, however, trips are shortened rather than canceled. When more is spent, the dollars are directed toward meaningful experiences.

“This is not a year that will reward guesswork. It will reward precision,” said TakeUp Chief Executive Officer Bobby Marhamat. “The difference between capturing demand and losing it might come down to a 10 to 20 percent tolerance band, or recognizing that a special occasion trip behaves differently than a weekend getaway.”

According to Marhamat and the report’s findings, that means that independent operators need to match the “intentionality” of their guests through clear positioning, segment-aware marketing, and context-driven pricing decisions. T

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Key Findings

Other key findings in the report included that:

Travel demand in 2026 is holding steady, with growth outpacing decline : Fifty-six percent of those surveyed said they expect to travel about the same as in 2025, while 28 percent planned to travel more and only 13 percent planned to travel less. 76 percent of respondents anticipated taking more than one overnight leisure trip in 2026.

: Fifty-six percent of those surveyed said they expect to travel about the same as in 2025, while 28 percent planned to travel more and only 13 percent planned to travel less. 76 percent of respondents anticipated taking more than one overnight leisure trip in 2026. Spending is rising overall, but splitting by budget tier : Around 39 percent said they expected to spend more on leisure travel in 2026, compared to just 9 percent who expected to spend less. Nearly 79 percent of luxury travelers said they planned to increase spending, while 20 percent of budget-conscious travelers expected to reduce it.

: Around 39 percent said they expected to spend more on leisure travel in 2026, compared to just 9 percent who expected to spend less. Nearly 79 percent of luxury travelers said they planned to increase spending, while 20 percent of budget-conscious travelers expected to reduce it. More doesn’t mean longer, and less doesn’t mean cancel : Among those increasing per-trip spending, 49 percent said they planned to use the additional funds on specialized activities or experiences. Of those reducing their spending, they’re making trip length the primary lever for cost control.

: Among those increasing per-trip spending, 49 percent said they planned to use the additional funds on specialized activities or experiences. Of those reducing their spending, they’re making trip length the primary lever for cost control. Price sensitivity is elevated but bounded : Forty-two percent of respondents reported being more price sensitive about accommodations than in 2025, but 43 percent said they would switch property types, and 31 percent would shorten their stay if lodging prices felt too high rather than delay travel.

: Forty-two percent of respondents reported being more price sensitive about accommodations than in 2025, but 43 percent said they would switch property types, and 31 percent would shorten their stay if lodging prices felt too high rather than delay travel. Driving is gaining share as a cost-control strategy: Twenty-eight percent of respondents said they expected to drive more often due to economic conditions, compared to 13 percent who said they expect to fly more.

“This report shows that travel demand in 2026 is splitting rather than shrinking, which means the opportunity is not about chasing every traveler,” said Kourtney Thomas, head of customer success at TakeUp. “Some guests are expanding their travel plans, while others are becoming much more price-conscious. That means hotels need a clear read on demand, price sensitivity, and booking behavior so they can make smarter pricing decisions with confidence.”