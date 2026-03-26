TakeUp Launches Community for Hotel Revenue Leaders

WESTFIELD, Ohio—TakeUp announced the launch of The PickUp, a new professional community built for hotel revenue managers, general managers, and pricing leaders.

The PickUp was created to fill a gap in the hospitality industry: while revenue professionals often connect through forums, LinkedIn groups, or discussions, there has never been a central hub dedicated to the craft of pricing and revenue strategy. The PickUp brings those conversations, and the resources that support them, into one place.

More than a networking forum, the community is designed to help revenue leaders learn, collaborate, and stay current as the industry evolves.

Community Details

Inside The PickUp, members can access:

Advertisement

Peer-to-peer discussions grounded in real-world revenue strategy

Educational resources and shared tools

Webinars and events with experienced revenue leaders

Industry job postings and career opportunities

Conversations about pricing, demand shifts, and strategy

“Revenue management is changing faster than it ever has,” said Kourtney Thomas, head of customer success at TakeUp. “AI, automation, and new demand signals are reshaping how pricing decisions are made. Revenue leaders need a place where they can compare notes, share ideas, and stay sharp as the landscape evolves.”

“This is a place to talk shop,” added Thomas. “Real conversations about pricing strategy, market shifts, and the day-to-day decisions that drive topline performance. No spam. No sales pitches. Just smart people who care about the work.”

The community is open to all revenue managers, general managers, and hospitality professionals involved in pricing and revenue strategy.