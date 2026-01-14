TakeUp Examines How AI is Reshaping Consumer Travel in New Report

WESTFIELD, Ohio—TakeUp released The Rise of AI-Planned Travel in 2026, a new consumer research report based on a survey of 300 U.S. travelers who took at least one overnight leisure trip in the past year. The study explored how travelers are using artificial intelligence to plan, research, and book their trips, and what that shift means for hotels and lodging operators.

Powered by survey platform Pollfish, TakeUp gathered responses that found a traveler audience that is highly aware of AI (90 percent), increasingly comfortable using it, and already relying on it to compare prices, evaluate accommodations, and make booking decisions. The research also surfaced key points of friction—55 percent of respondents have yet to use an AI tool for travel planning activities, including concerns around accuracy, real-time pricing, and personalization, which will shape how AI tools evolve next.

“Travelers are no longer just browsing with AI, they’re using it to make real decisions about where to go, where to stay, and what to book,” said Bobby Marhamat, chief executive officer of TakeUp. “This research makes it clear that AI is becoming a primary gateway for travel discovery, and if your property is not showing up in AI recommendations, you are losing visibility and bookings.”

The research showed that AI is already shaping how travelers discover hotels and experiences, with a large majority of travelers (86 percent) having used AI to find or book accommodations. It’s also shaping conversion. When travelers receive a hotel recommendation from an AI tool they trust, a clear majority said it directly increases their likelihood of booking that property, with 60 percent reporting they would be somewhat more likely to book, and another 23 percent saying they would be “much more likely.”

Key Findings

The Rise of AI-Planned Travel in 2026 revealed that:

AI Awareness is Nearly Universal: 90 percent of respondents were aware that AI tools can help plan or book travel, signaling broad familiarity with AI-powered planning.

90 percent of respondents were aware that AI tools can help plan or book travel, signaling broad familiarity with AI-powered planning. Once Travelers Try AI, They Keep Using it: Among travelers said they have used AI for trip planning, 63 percent said that they rely on it for most or every trip, and 96 percent said they will probably or definitely use it again.

Among travelers said they have used AI for trip planning, 63 percent said that they rely on it for most or every trip, and 96 percent said they will probably or definitely use it again. Price Comparison is a Primary Use Case: 35 percent of travelers said AI is most helpful for comparing prices across flights, hotels, and activities, highlighting pricing as a critical decision driver.

35 percent of travelers said AI is most helpful for comparing prices across flights, hotels, and activities, highlighting pricing as a critical decision driver. Strong Trust and Satisfaction: 94 percent of AI users said they trust AI-generated travel recommendations at least as much as other sources (e.g., search engines, travel sites), and 96 percent reported being somewhat or very satisfied with the recommendations they receive.

94 percent of AI users said they trust AI-generated travel recommendations at least as much as other sources (e.g., search engines, travel sites), and 96 percent reported being somewhat or very satisfied with the recommendations they receive. AI Influences Booking Decisions: More than three-quarters of AI users said they have booked travel based primarily on an AI recommendation, and 84 percent said a trusted AI recommendation would make them more likely to book a specific hotel.

More than three-quarters of AI users said they have booked travel based primarily on an AI recommendation, and 84 percent said a trusted AI recommendation would make them more likely to book a specific hotel. Non-Users Are Open to Adoption: Travelers who had not yet used AI cited satisfaction with existing methods and lack of awareness as top barriers, but most said they would try AI if it saved time or money.



The survey also highlighted how traveler expectations are evolving. Future demand centers on more proactive and personalized AI capabilities, including real-time price alerts, smarter recommendations based on past travel behavior, and tools that adapt plans as conditions change.

“This data makes one thing clear,” said Kourtney Thomas, head of customer success at TakeUp. “AI is changing guest behavior faster than most independent properties expect. The properties that win will be the ones that make it easy to understand what’s included, what’s unique, and why the stay is worth it.”