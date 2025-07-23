TakeUp Announces Integration With RMS

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio—TakeUp announced a new integration with RMS. This integration allows RMS’s 7,000+ global customers to activate TakeUp’s pricing platform directly through the integration with their PMS, resulting in faster, smarter rate decisions that drive revenue without adding to operators’ workloads.

This collaboration combines intelligent automation with human oversight and delivers not just AI-powered pricing, but a dedicated revenue strategist who helps guide decisions and align rate strategy with business goals.

“Automation without insight is just noise,” said Bobby Marhamat, chief executive officer of TakeUp. “Hospitality operators don’t need another tool, they need results. That’s why this integration matters. RMS gives operators the infrastructure they trust, and we bring the pricing firepower: AI that never sleeps, paired with a real revenue strategist who knows how to move the needle.”

RMS customers can connect TakeUp’s platform with just a few clicks. Once active, TakeUp monitors market trends, guest behavior, search volume, and conversions in real time to deliver pricing updates daily. Designed specifically for independent properties—boutique hotels, inns, glamping retreats, and B&Bs—TakeUp translates revenue tactics into an intuitive solution.

“We’ve always believed the best technology should feel invisible,” said Adam Seskis, chief executive officer of RMS. “This partnership is a perfect example. Our customers want to spend less time managing rates and more time delivering exceptional guest experiences. Together with TakeUp, we’re making that shift possible.”

Key Benefits