PARK CITY, Utah—Scratch Restaurants Group will be opening its Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Deer Valley, an omakase-inspired tasting menu concept at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, set to debut in February 2026.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Phillip Frankland Lee, co-owner and executive chef, and Margarita Kallas-Lee, co-owner and executive pastry chef, Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is part of the Scratch Restaurants Group. Similar to all of Sushi by Scratch Restaurant’s designs, Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Deer Valley will be located in an intimate room on the property that will include one long counter placed in the center where three sushi masters will provide a unique 17-course omakase tasting menu experience for the 10-seated guests.

Sushi By Scratch Restaurants: Deer Valley Offerings

The dinner will begin with a complimentary welcome cocktail and canapé service before an immersive nigiri tasting menu—serving fish and shellfish primarily flown in twice a week from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market. The menu will include new creations along with some of chef Lee’s signature pieces, including Hamachi painted yellow with sweet corn pudding and topped with a fine sprinkle of breadcrumbs made from Kallas-Lee’s sourdough; aged Blue Fin Tuna served with Lee’s homemade soy sauce and fresh wasabi; Albacore wrapped in sake-soaked nori and topped with ponzu, fresh wasabi, and crispy onions; as well as Lee’s signature 1-2 punch of Roasted Bone Marrow nigiri seasoned simply with soy sauce, sea salt, and freshly grated wasabi root; followed by Unagi that’s fried crispy in the rendered bone marrow fat from the previous course and then dressed with poblano yuzu kosho, soy sauce, ponzu, lemon, and sea salt.

Chef Margarita’s Matcha Bon Bon with makrut lime, white chocolate, and shortbread is offered for dessert; the dish is paired with a Hot Green Tea brewed with umeshu plum wine, smoked lavender honey, and fresh yuzu.

The sushi is served alongside Scratch Restaurants Group’s in-house beverage program, which includes a selection of Japanese sake and whisky. Three beverage pairings are offered as add-ons. The first includes three sakes, two micro cocktails, and a beer; option two includes six sake pours; and the third includes six pours of Japanese Whiskey. Beverages are also available à la carte.