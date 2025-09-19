An amenity that has its roots in luxury properties, the spa today is also seen in upscale and upper midscale hotels in both resort and urban areas. The rising popularity of these facilities can make them significant revenue generators, but a strategic approach must be taken to spa design and the promotion of services to maximize that revenue. Five leaders in spa operations spoke with LODGING on their methods in these areas, as well as spa procurement that meets sustainability goals and effective maintenance techniques that ensure guest satisfaction and safety. Participants include:

Maggy Dunphy, senior director of wellness and spa, CoralTree Hospitality

Alfredo Gonzalez, director of spa, JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa

Alain Negueloua, vice president | general manager, Bardessono Hotel and Spa | Hotel Yountville

Rob Willis, spa director, Appellation Lodi – Wine & Roses Resort and Spa

Toni Yates, spa director, The Spa at Hotel Florence

The discussion begins with a focus on the overall consistency and, in many cases, growth of spa revenues and factors driving that performance.

Revenue Trends

Maggy Dunphy: Across the CoralTree portfolio, spa revenues have been steady overall, but we’re starting to see a softening in certain areas. Over the past few years, our revenue per treatment has continued to climb, which reflects strong pricing and value perception. However, the number of guests booking treatments has begun to decline. Our properties that offer a day-use fee or partner with ResortPass have seen a significant uptick in usage. To me, this points to a more price-sensitive guest, someone who still values wellness and self-care but is choosing to experience it by spending several hours enjoying our facilities rather than booking a full treatment. It’s a shift in behavior that tells us guests are looking for flexible, accessible ways to experience self-care and personal well-being.

Alain Negueloua: In recent years, we’ve seen consistent trends across our spa revenue categories, with massage services continuing to lead in profitability. … Several key factors explain the current revenue trends. In terms of services, we’ve seen an increase in guests opting for upgraded experiences and longer services—specifically 80-minute massages, which are becoming more standard than ever. Our recent spa menu redevelopment has also played a role. By introducing more therapeutic and transformative treatments, such as medical-grade facials and advanced skin care devices, as well as unique options like in-room baths and group wellness experiences, we’ve aligned more closely with guest expectations and current wellness trends.

Alfredo Gonzalez: Over the past few years, we’ve seen consistent growth in spa revenue, with especially strong performance during peak travel seasons and targeted promotional periods. This positive trend can be attributed to increased guest awareness of our wellness offerings, the strategic inclusion of spa credits in bundled room packages, and the introduction of a reimagined holistic treatment menu. Our emphasis on personalized guest experiences and service consistency has also played a key role in driving repeat visits and strong word-of-mouth.

Toni Yates: Our spa revenue has shown steady growth year over year. This trend is largely attributed to increased community engagement, strategic partnerships with the hotel, and a strong focus on wellness trends. Our ability to offer both hotel guest services and local client experiences has positioned us uniquely in the Florence [South Carolina] area. Additionally, our team of experienced therapists, consistent service quality, and customized experiences have contributed to higher repeat clientele and positive word of mouth.

Promotional Approaches

Alain Negueloua: We’ve implemented a range of strategic promotional efforts to boost spa usage among our guests. These include yield-driven specials tailored to specific time frames and seasonal demand, which allow us to maximize revenue while offering added value to our guests. Our marketing efforts span social media campaigns, on-property events, and digital tools such as in-room TV promotions and QR code menus. We also utilize email marketing through targeted blasts and communications sent directly to incoming guests and group bookings. Vendor partnerships, participation in site visits, and visibility during property tours all contribute to increased spa awareness. Additionally, we maintain a presence in public areas with well-placed flyers and signage to capture the attention of both leisure and business travelers.

Maggy Dunphy: We try to steer clear of the word “discount” and instead focus on creating value-added promotions that feel special to the guest. For example, we might offer two complimentary enhancements or the option to upgrade to a longer treatment for a minimal cost. One of our most successful initiatives, which we’ve implemented in many of our spas, is what we call the spa “credit card.” It’s a flexible program … [we can] turn it on or off based on occupancy or demand. Guests receive an actual card at hotel check-in with a $25, $50, or $100 credit toward spa services. Technically, it’s a discount, but it’s presented as a gift, which feels more personal and luxurious. It’s also a great guest recovery tool—our front desk, restaurant, or valet teams can offer it in the moment to turn a service recovery situation into a positive, memorable experience. It’s also a great bounce back to give to local guests when they check out of the spa—to invite them to come back.

Rob Willis: We focus heavily on targeted social media marketing and digital storytelling.

Partnering with select influencers—especially those aligned with wellness and luxury travel—has helped us reach new audiences authentically. We also collaborate with Visit Lodi, our local tourism partner, to promote packages, seasonal specials, and experiential getaways that highlight the spa as a cornerstone of the Wine & Roses experience. Since joining Appellation Hotels, we’ve benefited from a broader marketing platform and elevated brand perception, allowing us to tap into an expanded guest network while reinforcing the spa’s position as a high-value, must-experience amenity. Internally, we work closely with our concierge and front desk teams to seamlessly incorporate spa offerings into the broader guest itinerary, ensuring they feel like a natural—and irresistible—part of the stay.

Alfredo Gonzalez: We’ve implemented a multi-channel promotional strategy, which has helped us connect with both leisure and business travelers. This includes: property-wide digital signage; exclusive guest offers, such as weekday discounts for locals and loyalty perks through the Marriott Bonvoy program; collaborations with influencers and wellness-focused content creators to spotlight our signature treatments; and seasonal and themed packages, including couples’ retreats and holiday-inspired offerings.

Design and Décor

Alain Negueloua: In terms of design and aesthetics, our guests consistently express a desire for spaces that feel both luxurious and connected to nature, which is exactly what our spa suites provide. They are drawn to environments with abundant natural light and the use of organic materials that bring the outdoors in—such as wood, stone, and water features. Cleanliness and simplicity are equally important, with many guests preferring a fresh, modern design that feels both sanitary and serene.

Rob Willis: Our guiding theme is “Tranquility Exists,” and we’ve designed every detail of the spa to reinforce that. Guests are invited to arrive early or linger after their treatment to enjoy two hours of amenity access, which includes outdoor plunge pools fed by natural waterfalls, a lush garden relaxation area, a shared steam room, and our serene Tranquility Room. We strive to create a sense of spaciousness, stillness, and complete disconnection from the outside world. Every texture, scent, and sound is curated to help guests soften and slow down. It’s not uncommon for us to hear, “I can’t believe this space is in Lodi—I feel like I’m somewhere else.” That sentiment captures exactly what we aim to deliver: an immersive, transportive experience that surprises first-time visitors and keeps locals coming back to escape into serenity.

Maggy Dunphy: At Plume Spa at Black Desert Resort, there is an outdoor Lava Sauna that is an open-air structure built from lava rock and naturally heated by the sun—a beautiful nod to the surrounding landscape. It’s paired with a drench and foot shower that cools both the rock and the guest, creating a refreshing contrast to the dry heat. At Zenova Spa at Pier Sixty-Six, the Via Aque amenities space offers a completely different kind of journey—a vitality pool, event sauna, multi-sensorial experience shower, and even a snow room, all in the heart of sunny Fort Lauderdale. It’s about transporting guests through a sequence of temperatures, sensations, and moods. And at Tommy Bahama Miramonte, we infused a sense of play into Spa Rosa. Originally named for the nearby Santa Rosa Mountains, we reimagined “Rosa” as a well-traveled, charismatic fictional aunt of Tommy Bahama—giving the spa a personality and story that guests instantly connect with.

Sustainability

Alain Negueloua: Sustainability is deeply embedded in our spa operations, aligning with our identity as one of California’s first LEED-certified properties and as a member of The Green Spa Network. These commitments have guided our approach to product sourcing, pushing us toward pure, chemical-free ingredients that support both guest health and environmental responsibility. We prioritize high-quality products that deliver therapeutic benefits while minimizing ecological impact. This philosophy not only contributes to the wellness of our guests but also supports the well-being of our associates.

Rob Willis: Recently, we transitioned our disposable amenity offerings to Sustayne, a brand specializing in compostable products made from natural materials like wheat and corn. Items such as razors, vent brushes, hair caps, and bathing suit bags now reflect this shift—allowing us to reduce waste without sacrificing guest comfort or convenience. On the product side, we prioritize partnerships with brands that focus on ethical sourcing, refillable packaging, and cruelty-free practices—without compromising on performance. One of our most meaningful collaborations is with Eminence Organic Skin Care, which donates a portion of every product sale to global reforestation efforts. Through this partnership, our spa has helped plant over 20,000 trees to date—a milestone that our team and guests are incredibly proud of. These decisions, both large and small, are shaping a more thoughtful spa experience—one that supports the planet while nurturing our guests.

Toni Yates: Sustainability is an important part of our mission. We proudly use Eminence Organic Skin Care. This partnership has allowed us to align our services with eco-conscious values. In addition, we prioritize recyclable packaging, reduce our use of single-use materials wherever possible, and work with vendors who share a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Maggy Dunphy: Sustainability is my sweet spot and total passion. It has been woven into our operations since the early Destination Hotel days—long before it became a hospitality buzzword. For us, it’s about making intentional choices at every level. On the product side, we do our best to partner with brands that not only deliver visible, results-driven treatments for our guests but also meet high standards for clean ingredients, ethical sourcing, and eco-friendly packaging. Operationally, we continue to focus on reducing single-use plastics, using refillable amenity systems, and partnering with vendors who share our commitment. Even small changes—like switching to biodegradable cleaning supplies or sourcing local botanicals—add up over time. At the end of the day, our goal is to provide a spa experience that feels amazing and transformative for the guest, while leaving a lighter footprint on the planet. It really comes down to well-being: caring for the people who walk through our doors, and for the world they return to when they leave.

Alfredo Gonzalez: Sustainability is central to our operational philosophy. We’ve made significant progress by partnering with ethical suppliers to source eco-friendly and cruelty-free products; reducing single-use plastics and incorporating refillable dispensers; and training our team on sustainable practices such as mindful product usage and waste reduction.

Maintenance Practices

Alain Negueloua: Maintaining a clean, sanitary spa environment is non-negotiable in today’s health-conscious world. Our best practices begin with strict adherence to all state and federal regulations and sanitation guidelines, ensuring that we exceed the baseline requirements. Regular cleaning schedules, detailed sanitation protocols for all tools and treatment areas, and ongoing staff training are core to our operations.

Alfredo Gonzalez: Our best practices include: daily deep cleaning of all treatment areas and shared spaces; use of hospital-grade disinfectants and UV sanitizing tools; strict linen protocols, including segregated storage and laundering; ongoing staff training and regular audits to ensure compliance with hygiene standards; and digital checklists and logs to maintain accountability and schedule adherence.

Rob Willis: Beyond checklists and procedures, we cultivate a culture of cleanliness where every team member takes personal responsibility for viewing the guest experience through the lens of safety and care. Management is actively responsive to staff cues, observations, and requests, giving us valuable insight into what happens inside treatment rooms and throughout the spa. This two-way communication fosters genuine collaboration and ensures that improvements happen in real time. Together, these efforts create the clean, welcoming space our guests expect and deserve.

In Demand: Trending Treatments

Incorporating popular treatments and new ones that intrigue guests increases the drawing power of the hotel spa. Alfredo Gonzalez, director of spa at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, highlighted several new treatments and services at his property that align with current wellness trends and guest preferences:

CBD-infused massages and facials, ideal for those seeking natural relief and relaxation

Sound therapy enhancements, integrated into select massage treatments

Express services tailored to time-sensitive guests, such as 30-minute facials, chair massages, and the 20- or 40-minute Well System—an immersive, multisensory dry water massage experience

The HydraFacial, a non-invasive, results-driven facial treatment

Magnesium-infused massage options and add-ons

“These offerings strike a balance between relaxation and therapeutic benefits, which our guests greatly appreciate,” he said.

Rob Willis, spa director, Appellation Lodi – Wine & Roses Resort and Spa, added that his team has had success with leading-edge technologies that enhance facials. “To further elevate results, last year we upgraded the LED system used in all 45-minute and longer HydraFacial treatments to the EOS-X by Déesse Pro—a professional, multi-wavelength LED mask that targets fine lines, inflammation, and uneven tone with precision,” he explained.

Willis added that his team “recently enhanced the cleansing step in all facials with the FOREO Luna 4 Plus, a state-of-the-art cleansing device that combines gentle pulsation, targeted microcurrent, and LED light therapy to tone and prep the skin more effectively than traditional methods.”

Increasingly popular treatments also include the “touchless and tech options like cryotherapy, salt chambers, HBOT, and Elo hot stones” offered at Plume Spa at Black Desert Resort, noted Maggy Dunphy, senior director of wellness and spa, CoralTree Hospitality. According to Alain Negueloua, vice president | general manager, Bardessono Hotel and Spa | Hotel Yountville, “stargazing and therapeutic baths have resonated strongly with our guests, especially those looking for immersive or sensory-rich experiences. Slimming and body-sculpting treatments, as well as massage oil candles, are also becoming more mainstream requests.” Toni Yates, spa director, The Spa At Hotel Florence, added, “Our prenatal massages have also grown in popularity, especially since we offer a specialty massage table that allows expecting mothers to comfortably lie on their stomachs.”