HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance fell slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through September 11, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance September 5-11, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 60.0 percent (down 13.6 percent)

ADR: $130.82 (down 1.4 percent)

RevPAR: $78.46 (down 14.8 percent)

Despite the week-over-week dip, performance levels were solid on an absolute basis even with the Labor Day and Rosh Hashanah holidays from Monday through Wednesday. Neither of the two holidays were a factor in the comparable week two years ago, thus creating steeper declines in comparison with 2019.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa recorded the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 0.3 percent to 61.5 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 44.6 percent to 49.4 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 30.4 percent to $171.02).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 64.6 percent to $80.64) and Washington, D.C. (down 55.8 percent to $62.26).

Also of note, New York City hit 500,000 room nights sold for the first time in the pandemic era, helped by Broadway shows reopening and the final weekend of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.