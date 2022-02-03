STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Improvements Over 2019

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week and showed improvements over 2019 comparable data, according to STR’s latest data through January 29, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 23-29, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable

Occupancy: 49.7 percent (down 12.2 percent)

ADR: $122.40 (down 1.9 percent)

RevPAR: $60.82 (down 13.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach recorded the only occupancy increase (up 2.0 percent to 46.6 percent) and the highest RevPAR gain (up 15.2 percent to $41.15) over 2019.

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 41.3 percent to 42.4 percent).

Miami posted the highest ADR increase over 2019 (up 14.8 percent to $273.88).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 56.3 percent to $69.29) and Atlanta (down 55.5 percent to $62.16).