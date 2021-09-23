STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Hits a Four-Week High

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—According to STR’s latest data, U.S. hotel occupancy reached a four-week high from September 12-18, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance September 12-18, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 63.0 percent (down 11.6 percent)

ADR: $131.04 (down 2.6 percent)

RevPAR: $82.50 (down 13.9 percent)

The four-week high ccupancy gain was assisted by weekly group demand eclipsing one million for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. More group demand lowered ADR because group rooms for upper-tier hotels are typically priced lower than transient rooms.

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans recorded the largest 2021 versus 2019 gains in both hotel occupancy (up 7.3 percent to 72.6 percent) and RevPAR (up 18.2 percent to $114.37).

Oahu Island experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 43.9 percent to 49.6 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 22.5 percent to $166.04).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 65.5 percent to $91.23) and Washington, D.C. (down 53.1 percent to $69.87).