spot_img
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceSTR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Hits a Four-Week High
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceMarket Reports

STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Hits a Four-Week High

By LODGING Staff
September 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—According to STR’s latest data, U.S. hotel occupancy reached a four-week high from September 12-18, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 12-18, 2021

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 63.0 percent (down 11.6 percent)
ADR: $131.04 (down 2.6 percent)
RevPAR: $82.50 (down 13.9 percent)

The four-week high ccupancy gain was assisted by weekly group demand eclipsing one million for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. More group demand lowered ADR because group rooms for upper-tier hotels are typically priced lower than transient rooms.

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans recorded the largest 2021 versus 2019 gains in both hotel occupancy (up 7.3 percent to 72.6 percent) and RevPAR (up 18.2 percent to $114.37).

Oahu Island experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 43.9 percent to 49.6 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 22.5 percent to $166.04).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 65.5 percent to $91.23) and Washington, D.C. (down 53.1 percent to $69.87).

Previous articleArash Azarbarzin Named CEO of Highgate
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

CLOSE

CLOSE
MORE STORIES
Arash Azarbarzin
Careers

Arash Azarbarzin Named CEO of Highgate

LODGING Staff -
sustainability commitments
Health and Hygiene

Four Things to Know About Balancing Hygiene and Sustainability Commitments

Christine Killion -