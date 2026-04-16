Storey Hotel Management Expands Partnership With Stayntouch

Stayntouch announced the expansion of its partnership with Storey Hotel Management Group. Stayntouch PMS now supports six Storey Hotel properties, representing more than 500 rooms, with recent additions including The Fairlane Hotel and The Walton Residence.

Storey Hotel Management has chosen to deepen its partnership with Stayntouch, prioritizing a scalable, cloud-based PMS that streamlines onboarding, integrates with technologies, and ensures a flexible, future-ready technology strategy.

Partnership Details

With Stayntouch PMS, Storey Hotel Management is equipped to scale faster and unlock greater performance across its portfolio:

Built to scale: A cloud-based platform that supports sustained growth across properties, markets, and regions.

A cloud-based platform that supports sustained growth across properties, markets, and regions. Faster time to value: An intuitive, cloud-native PMS that accelerates onboarding and minimizes training lift across teams.

An intuitive, cloud-native PMS that accelerates onboarding and minimizes training lift across teams. Sharper decision-making: Deeper data visibility that surfaces actionable insights to better understand guests and optimize performance.

Deeper data visibility that surfaces actionable insights to better understand guests and optimize performance. Integration without limits: Flexible APIs that connect with preferred partners and evolving technologies.

Flexible APIs that connect with preferred partners and evolving technologies. Continuous enablement: Streamlined onboarding and ongoing learning through Stayntouch Academy and real-time training tools

Statements From Leadership

Jonathan Holcomb, vice president of commercial strategy at Storey Hotel Management Group, said, “Expanding our partnership with Stayntouch gives us the confidence to grow thoughtfully and strategically. It allows our team to focus on delivering unique, memorable experiences for our guests while ensuring our operations remain efficient, adaptable, and connected. As our portfolio grows, having a technology partner that scales with us and supports our long-term vision is essential to maintaining the individuality of each property while driving stronger overall performance.”

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Priya Rajamani, senior vice president of implementation and support, said, “We’re proud to deepen our partnership with Storey Hotel Management as they continue to grow. Our focus is on supporting their team with the technology and resources they need to perform at their best, scale efficiently, and unlock even greater results across every property. Seeing their portfolio expand while they maintain the unique character of each hotel makes this partnership especially meaningful.”