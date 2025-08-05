Stonebridge Appoints Kevin Dingle as Chief Development Officer

DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced that Kevin Dingle has joined the company as chief development officer. In this role, Dingle will lead the firm’s development team and strategy across all property types and geographies.

With over two decades of hotel real estate experience, Dingle joins Stonebridge from Aimbridge, where he was senior vice president of development and acquisitions. Prior to joining Aimbridge, Dingle co-founded Compass Lodging Advisors, a hotel acquisitions and asset management firm. Dingle began his real estate career with Crow Holdings, where he served as vice president of acquisitions and was involved in over $750 million worth of acquisitions, dispositions, and refinancing.

“Kevin is a dynamic leader with deep capital markets knowledge, strong investor relationships, and a clear track record of delivering results through all market cycles,” said Rob Smith, chief executive officer of Stonebridge. “His entrepreneurial background and institutional experience align perfectly with our strategy of smart, scalable growth. Kevin personifies the partnership and relationship-driven approach that Stonebridge is known for. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the executive team as we continue expanding our platform.”

“I’m honored to join Stonebridge at such a pivotal time of growth and opportunity,” said Kevin Dingle, chief development officer, Stonebridge Companies. “Rob and the team have built an incredible organization that combines operational excellence with entrepreneurial agility. I look forward to building on that foundation to deepen our owner relationships, expand our footprint, and create long-term value across our portfolio.”

Dingle holds a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo and a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Management from the University of Houston.