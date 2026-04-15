Stonebridge Announces Partnership With Otelier

BETHESDA, Maryland, and DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge selected Otelier as its unified back-office, planning, and analytics platform across its portfolio.

Through this partnership, Stonebridge will deploy Otelier’s suite of solutions—including TruePlan for budgeting and forecasting, IntelliSight for business intelligence, Rec for financial reconciliations, and DigiAudit for night audit compliance and storage—across its portfolio.

“At Stonebridge, we are constantly looking for ways to operate more efficiently while maintaining the high standards our guests, team members, and owners expect,” said Chris Cheney, executive vice president of commercial strategy at Stonebridge. “By standardizing on Otelier, we’re aligning our portfolio on a modern, integrated platform that improves visibility and reduces manual processes, while positioning us for the next generation of automation and AI-driven insights.”

The rollout includes transitioning a portion of Stonebridge’s recently acquired portfolio from a legacy system to Otelier, enabling more accurate and timely data.

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“Hotel operators today need more than just access to data—they need confidence in it,” said Rob Lawrence, chief executive officer of Otelier. “Stonebridge is taking a forward-looking approach by standardizing on a centralized platform that brings together financial and operational data, reduces manual work, and creates the foundation for faster, smarter decision-making across the organization.”

By consolidating data and workflows into a single, secure platform, Stonebridge aims to improve visibility across its portfolio and reduce the manual effort required across property and corporate teams.