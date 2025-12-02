DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced that Orkun Aydin has joined the company as senior vice president of operations. In this role, Aydin will oversee a portfolio of full-service hotels and resorts, supporting operational performance, guest experience, and owner value across all assigned assets.

With over two decades of hotel and resort leadership experience, Aydin joins Stonebridge from Aimbridge Hospitality, where he served as senior vice president of operations within the full-service division. During his tenure, he led a portfolio of full-service, resort, and Caribbean properties.

Before Aimbridge, Aydin held executive roles with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, serving as area general manager for several properties, including the Buena Vista Palace Resort & Spa, a Walt Disney World Resort; DoubleTree by Hilton at Universal Studios; and The Westin Tampa Harbour Island.

“Orkun is a highly respected operator with deep experience in complex, high-volume environments,” said Lee Palaschak, executive vice president of operations, Stonebridge. “His ability to elevate performance, build strong teams, and partner effectively with owners aligns perfectly with Stonebridge’s continued focus on operational excellence. He has a long track record of cultivating strong, trust-based ownership relationships, which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio and strengthen our partnerships nationwide. We are excited to welcome him to our leadership team.”

“I am honored and very excited to join Stonebridge Companies,” said Orkun Aydin, senior vice president of operations, Stonebridge. “The company culture cultivated by Rob and the Executive Team is amazing, and it is a pleasure to be part of such a great organization. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Stonebridge and delivering the desired results for owners and stakeholders.”