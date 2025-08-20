Stonebridge Adds The Statler Dallas to Managed Portfolio

DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced the addition of The Statler Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton, to its managed portfolio.

The eight-story hotel in downtown Dallas originally opened in 1956 and relaunched in 2017. The property includes a resort-style outdoor pool, more than 26,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, and four restaurants and bars, including the Waterproof rooftop lounge and the Bourbon & Banter speakeasy.

“The Statler is an extraordinary asset with a storied history in Dallas, and we are thrilled to welcome it to our managed portfolio,” said Rob Smith, chief executive officer, Stonebridge. “Its blend of modern hospitality with timeless character makes it a natural fit within our lifestyle collection. We look forward to honoring the property’s legacy while enhancing performance and delivering an elevated guest experience.”

Located in downtown Dallas, the property offers guests easy access to Main Street Garden Park, the Arts District, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Deep Ellum, Klyde Warren Park, and the Dallas World Aquarium.