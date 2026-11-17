DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced the addition of the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile, part of Accor’s Sofitel luxury brand, to its portfolio.

The 32-story hotel, owned by Braemar Hotels & Resorts, includes 415 guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling city views, the French-inspired restaurant Cafe des Architectes, Le Bar cocktail lounge, in-room spa services, an upscale fitness center, and 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space across 10 meeting rooms. Situated in the heart of one of Chicago’s most popular destinations, Sofitel Chicago provides immediate access to Magnificent Mile, home to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and is within walking distance of Lake Michigan, Oak Street Beach, and many other of downtown Chicago’s signature attractions.

“Sofitel is one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, and this property perfectly complements our expanding portfolio of luxury and lifestyle hotels and resorts,” said Rob Smith, CEO of Stonebridge. “This hotel combines architectural distinction, an exceptional guest experience, and an unmatched location in one of our country’s greatest cities. We are honored that Braemar has entrusted our team to further elevate the property’s performance while preserving the luxury experience that has made it an iconic destination for travelers from around the world.”

“We are delighted to form this new partnership with Rob and the team at Stonebridge,” said Richard Stockton, CEO of Braemar Hotels & Resorts. “Stonebridge’s focus on expanding their footprint in the luxury segment fits perfectly with the expertise required to manage a large, complex property such as the Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile.”