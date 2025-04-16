Industry NewsStonebridge Adds MC Hotel to Autograph Collection Portfolio
Stonebridge Adds MC Hotel to Autograph Collection Portfolio

By LODGING Staff
DENVER, ColoradoStonebridge, a privately-owned hotel management company with a range of luxury, resort, full-service, and premium select-service properties, announced the addition of the MC Hotel in Montclair, New Jersey, to its growing portfolio of Autograph Collection Hotels. The property is owned in a partnership with CSP MC Partners LP, an affiliate of Circle Squared Alternative Investments led by Jeff Sica, CEO.

The eight-story, 159-room lifestyle property is known for its panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline from its ninth-floor rooftop bar and lounge. The hotel includes over 3,000 square feet of rooftop space and more than 8,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

“The MC Hotel is an exceptional asset in a thriving market, and we are proud to welcome it to our managed family of Autograph Collection Hotels,” said Rob Smith, president and CEO of Stonebridge Companies. “Its location, design, and immersive connection to the Montclair arts scene make it a perfect fit for our lifestyle portfolio. We look forward to enhancing the hotel’s performance while preserving its unique identity.”

Located in the heart of downtown Montclair, the hotel is surrounded by the Wellmont Theater, Montclair State University, and the Montclair Art Museum. It offers guests access to seasonal cultural events like the Montclair Jazz Festival in August and the Montclair Film Festival in October.

The MC Hotel also showcases a curated art collection featuring works from both local and national artists, which is integrated throughout its public spaces.

