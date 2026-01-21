DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced that it has added Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe, in Montgomery, Texas, to its managed portfolio. Under the agreement, Stonebridge will operate all aspects of the resort, including hotel operations, food and beverage, golf, spa, marina, and recreation.

The 186-acre lakefront resort on Lake Conroe includes 335 guestrooms, including 32 waterfront standalone cottages and 303 suites. The property offers a mix of resort-style amenities, including over 60,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space and eight food and beverage outlets, ranging from lakeside casual dining to upscale culinary experiences. The resort also includes a fitness center, spa, tennis and pickleball courts, an 18-hole golf course with pro shop and bar & grill, a three-acre waterpark with multiple pools and hot tubs, and a full-service marina with 80 boat slips and a variety of watercraft rentals, including pontoons, kayaks, and paddleboards.

“Margaritaville Lake Conroe is a one-of-a-kind resort destination that brings together the spirit of Texas hospitality with the laid-back Margaritaville lifestyle,” said Rob Smith, chief executive officer, Stonebridge. “With a unique combination of leisure, recreation, and group amenities, the resort aligns well with Stonebridge’s integrated resort operating model. Our focus is on driving cash flow, optimizing operating performance, and creating long-term value for ownership across every aspect of the asset.”

Stonebridge continues to expand its relationship with Margaritaville Resorts. The addition of the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe, strengthens Stonebridge’s resort platform with another Margaritaville project expected to be announced in the near future.