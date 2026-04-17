DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced it has been selected to manage the Kimpton hotel currently under development in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. The luxury lifestyle property, developed by The Domain Companies, is expected to open in early 2028. Upon completion, the 216-room hotel will include two food and beverage options, including both upscale and casual dining, and a rooftop bar.

The 10-story mid-rise hotel will provide access to a fitness center, 7,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, including a ballroom, boardroom, and pre-function areas, valet parking, and indoor and outdoor terraces for year-round social and corporate gatherings.

The Kimpton Hotel in Downtown Salt Lake City will be located less than a ten-minute walk to the Convention Center, Delta Center, Pioneer Park, and City Creek. Salt Lake City International Airport is approximately 15 minutes away, and Smith Entertainment Group is developing a new sports and entertainment district anchored by a renovated Delta Center, which is home to the Utah Jazz and the newly formed NHL team, the Utah Mammoth.

Statements From Leadership

“This project represents the type of differentiated, high-quality asset where Stonebridge can create meaningful value through disciplined execution and a strong commercial strategy,” said Rob Smith, chief executive officer, Stonebridge. “A Kimpton in this location, with this level of design, food and beverage activation, and brand backing, is well positioned to outperform its competitive set. Our focus will be on building a ramp-up strategy that maximizes rate, drives premium demand segmentation, and delivers long-term returns for ownership.”

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“The Domain team has taken a disciplined approach in bringing Stonebridge into the project early, which allows us to align around operating strategy, design, and commercial positioning from the outset,” said Kevin Dingle, chief development officer, Stonebridge. “We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity, and we look forward to growing our relationship with Domain.”

“We are grateful to be partnering with Stonebridge, which brings deep expertise operating luxury and lifestyle hotels with expansive food and beverage programs,” said Matt Schwartz, co-CEO of The Domain Companies. “This project will provide downtown Salt Lake City with a world-class hotel experience that will set a new standard for hospitality in the market.”