DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge announced that it has added the DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Cherry Creek to its managed portfolio. The 270-room, full-service hotel has onsite food and beverage offerings, including Eggcetera, a full-service restaurant; Flagstone’s, offering Colorado-inspired Southwestern cuisine paired with local wines and beers; and Made Market, a grab-and-go option, along with an outdoor pool, fitness center, free WiFi, and over 6,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

“DoubleTree Denver Cherry Creek is a strong, full-service asset in a demand-diverse submarket we know exceptionally well,” said Rob Smith, chief executive officer, Stonebridge. “Its combination of location, meeting space, and operational flexibility positions the hotel to perform across multiple demand segments. We look forward to partnering with ownership to enhance operations, strengthen market positioning, and drive long-term value.”

The DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Cherry Creek is located in Denver’s Cherry Creek submarket, approximately one mile from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and in proximity to several hospitals, including Denver Health and Saint Joseph, the University of Denver, the Colorado Convention Center, Coors Field, and downtown Denver.