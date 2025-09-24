StepStone Hospitality Adds Two Hotels to Its Portfolio

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—StepStone Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of two new properties: Le Méridien Indianapolis and the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Clayton/St. Louis Galleria Area.

Le Méridien Indianapolis, centrally located in downtown Indianapolis, provides proximity to Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Indiana Convention Center. The hotel is positioned to serve both leisure and business travelers.

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Clayton/St. Louis Galleria Area, located in the Clayton business district, offers guests immediate access to major corporate offices and the St. Louis Galleria.

“StepStone Hospitality is proud to welcome these two exceptional properties into our portfolio,” said Michael Broadhurst, chief operating officer of StepStone Hospitality. “Both hotels are ideally located in strong markets, and we look forward to leveraging our operational expertise to deliver meaningful value for ownership and exceptional experiences for our guests and associates.”