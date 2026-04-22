KIRKLAND, Washington—In recognition of Earth Day, Staypineapple announced a series of sustainability achievements and initiatives that reflect the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly hospitality.

In early April, Staypineapple introduced Coulée Coffee Co. across its hotel portfolio. The brand has a 100 percent compostable single-serve pour-over system that replaces plastic-laden single-serve pods. This switch is expected to keep nearly 145,000 plastic pods out of landfills for the rest of the fiscal year.

Staypineapple also announced that Staypineapple Chicago officially achieved Green Key Certification. The company continues to actively pursue Green Key Certification across all hotels in the near future as part of its broader sustainability roadmap.

Further advancing its environmental goals, Staypineapple is on track to power 90 percent of its portfolio with renewable energy by the end of 2026. Additionally, since launching refillable PATH Water bottles across properties in 2024, Staypineapple has diverted over 900,000 single-use plastic bottles from landfills in just under two years.

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“At Staypineapple, sustainability is about making meaningful choices that enhance the guest experience while reducing our environmental impact,” said Dina Belon, president of Staypineapple. “Coulée Coffee is a great example of how we can be better for the environment and better for our guests at the same time—you don’t have to choose, you can have both. From the products we introduce to the energy we source, we’re committed to building a more thoughtful future for travel, one stay at a time.”