Staypineapple Introduces Pet Wellness Program

BELLEVUE, Washington—Staypineapple announced a new pet wellness program designed to make traveling with pets easier for its guests. The company is partnering with Zoundz, a sound therapy app developed for dogs and cats to help reduce anxiety and promote calmness, and VEG ER for Pets, a provider of 24/7 emergency veterinary care.

Staypineapple is offering guests who book the Pineapple Pup Package a free 14-day trial of the Zoundz app, with a special promo code sent before arrival. Once on-site, Zoundz can be easily cast from a guest’s mobile device to the in-room TV. The Zoundz partnership also aligns with Staypineapple’s commitment to pet welfare, as Zoundz provides its app free of charge to shelters and rescues through The Harmony Project, funded by a portion of all paid subscriptions.

“We know that when pets feel at ease, their humans can too,” said Dina Belon, president of Staypineapple. “That’s why we’re excited to offer resources like Zoundz that help create a sense of calm and comfort from the moment the trip begins through the entire stay with us.”

Derrick Garrett, chief executive officer of Zoundz, said, “We’re excited to partner with Staypineapple, a brand that truly understands what it means to be pet-friendly. With 76 percent of dogs now showing signs of separation anxiety, up from just 14 percent before the pandemic, this partnership helps pets feel more calm and secure during their stay, while giving their people a greater sense of ease.”

Staypineapple also partnered with VEG ER for Pets to provide guests with quick access to emergency and urgent veterinary care. With more than 100 hospitals across the U.S., VEG ER for Pets offers expert 24/7 services at locations near nearly every Staypineapple hotel.

“Our partnership with VEG ER for Pets highlights how much we value providing guests and their pets with the best emergency veterinary care,” said Belon. “This collaboration aligns well with our commitment to exceptional guest experiences and offers pet parents peace of mind, knowing expert care is close by during their stay.”

Dr. David Bessler, founder and chief executive officer of VEG ER for Pets, said, “When a pet parent walks into VEG ER for Pets, they will immediately feel they have finally found a place that will provide their family and pet the best emergency veterinary experience that exists. When they go to VEG, pet parents feel a sigh of relief and comfort, as they are greeted with a friendly smile, empathetic attitude, and luxury comforts for them and their pet.”