Staypineapple Hotels Names Bob Spear as Chief Operating Officer

BELLEVUE, Washington—Staypineapple announced the promotion of Bob Spear, formerly senior vice president of operations, to chief operating officer. As a key member of Staypineapple’s executive leadership team, Bob will oversee all facets of operations during a critical phase of strategic growth.

“Over his tenure, Bob has shown exceptional dedication, unwavering hard work, and remarkable vision,” said Dina Belon, president of Staypineapple. “These qualities have been instrumental in preparing our operations team for success, particularly as we grow our partnerships with third-party owners and implement a transformational business strategy this year.”

With nearly five years at Staypineapple, Bob’s promotion supports the brand’s business model as it transitions from a pure owner-operator to a brand and management-focused structure.

Spear’s career includes decades in hospitality, including 25 years with Marriott, where he managed operations on behalf of third-party owners. Along with his hospitality experience, Spear has spent time with The Void, a virtual reality company.

Advertisement

“I’m incredibly honored to step into the Chief Operating Officer role at Staypineapple,” said Bob Spear. “This is a brand I passionately believe in, and I look forward to driving continued growth and impact as we elevate operations and expand our footprint. At Staypineapple, our team’s shared commitment to creating memorable guest experiences makes every day genuinely fulfilling.”