Stayntouch Updates PMS Platform and Adds AI Features

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced an extensive platform upgrade designed to increase performance and strengthen reliability. The latest upgrades and enhancements give hotel customers faster access to new features, quicker issue resolution and improved reporting.

Upgrade Details

Gen-2 Platform Enhancement: Stayntouch’s PMS has been upgraded with the Gen-2 architecture, designed to handle high-demand periods more efficiently and scale as a property grows. Hotels now experience a 30–35 percent performance increase, with average update and fix resolution times reduced by 50 percent.

AI-Driven Development : AI tools enable Stayntouch developers to work more efficiently, delivering more enhancements, ensuring stronger system stability and reliability on the Gen-2 platform, which runs on AWS EKS clusters.

: AI tools enable Stayntouch developers to work more efficiently, delivering more enhancements, ensuring stronger system stability and reliability on the Gen-2 platform, which runs on AWS EKS clusters. Data & Reporting Enhancements: Stayntouch has enhanced its reporting infrastructure to deliver faster and more accurate insights across all hotel operations. These improvements allow hoteliers to access critical metrics, from occupancy and revenue trends to housekeeping and guest service performance, without affecting the speed or reliability of the live PMS.

Continued Security Excellence: Stayntouch keeps hotel and guest data safe with compliance standards, including PCI Level 1 certification.

“Over the past decade, we’ve earned a reputation for delivering value to our customers through continuous product improvements. Our hotel customers trust us to give them an edge by providing the performance, insights, and innovation they need to stay ahead while avoiding disruptions to their operations,” said Prabol Bhandari, chief technology officer at Stayntouch. “With our enhanced Gen-2 platform and AI-driven tools, we make it easier to run operations smoothly, respond to guests in real time, and keep every update seamless. By combining speed, reliability, and intelligence, we help hotels stay ahead and lead with confidence.”