Stayntouch Expands Partnership With TPG Hotels & Resorts

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced the expansion of its partnership with TPG Hotels & Resorts. TPG now leverages Stayntouch’s flexible PMS to power a portfolio of independent properties representing over 1,400 rooms.

Stayntouch’s PMS delivers:

● User-friendly design that gets staff up to speed quickly

● Powerful multi-property management tools that give above-property teams centralized oversight while preserving flexibility and autonomy at the property level.

● Automation that eliminates repetitive manual tasks.

● Responsive support that’s prompt and proactive

Michael Brown, vice president of business intelligence at TPG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Stayntouch makes it easy to run a complex hotel portfolio on a single, centralized platform without sacrificing flexibility at the property level. The system is incredibly intuitive—our staff actually prefer it over our legacy PMS and we’re able to get up and running with very little training. On top of that, the support team is outstanding. They’re fast, responsive, and truly understand the day-to-day realities of hotel operations. This combination of smart tech and reliable support makes a big difference for a company like ours.”

Reid Webster, vice president for strategic growth at Stayntouch, said, “Our partnership with TPG Hotels & Resorts is all about a shared commitment to their growth and success. We work hand in hand with their teams to simplify operations across their portfolio, providing reliable and flexible technology that adapts as their needs evolve. We’re here to help them thrive today and well into the future, no matter how the hospitality landscape changes.”