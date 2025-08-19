Stayntouch Announces Partnership With SilverStone Inns

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced a new partnership with SilverStone Inns. SilverStone has selected Stayntouch as its exclusive PMS partner across its entire portfolio. With two properties already live on the platform, SilverStone plans to convert six additional hotels over the next 12 months, with a goal of expanding to 20 properties within two years.

SilverStone chose Stayntouch as its strategic technology partner to streamline operations, enable scalable growth, and provide a seamless experience across all affiliated properties.

With Stayntouch PMS, franchise properties will benefit from:

Multi-property functionality , allowing brand leaders to oversee and support performance across their portfolio.

Mobile kiosk and check-in solutions , helping owners lower labor costs, improve operational efficiency, and reduce check-in time

Revenue-generating upsells, such as early check-in, late check-out, and in-stay room or amenity upgrades.

Intuitive design and fast onboarding , minimizing training time, reducing onboarding costs, and simplifying property conversions.

Flexible integrations with access to more than 1,200 solutions at no extra cost, no hidden fees or costly add-ons.

Fredrick Schoener, brand director of SilverStone Inns, said, “We’re all about helping hotel owners drive more profit without the overhead and restrictions of a traditional brand. Stayntouch fits right in with that approach. The platform makes onboarding seamless, mobile tools ease the load on front desk staff, and the integrations let our owners run smarter, leaner operations. Stayntouch gives us the flexibility and speed to grow our brand, and gives our owners the tools to drive more revenue and profit along the way.”

Rose Cerato, executive director of strategic accounts at Stayntouch, said, “SilverStone is introducing a bold new model for hotel franchising, one that puts control and profitability back in the hands of owners. We’re excited to support that vision as their exclusive PMS partner. Our platform gives SilverStone properties the flexibility to grow quickly, while delivering the operational efficiencies and guest experience today’s travelers expect. Together, we’re making it easier for independent hotel owners to grow smarter and more profitably.”