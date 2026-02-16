Stayntouch Announces Partnership With Regency Hotel Management

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—Stayntouch announced a partnership with Regency Hotel Management, a Midwest-based management company with a portfolio of more than 100 properties. Through the partnership, Regency has deployed Stayntouch’s cloud PMS across its independent hotels.

After a seven-month evaluation of PMS providers, Regency selected Stayntouch for its flexible, mobile-first platform, adopting tablet-based operations to extend service beyond the front desk and better support multi-property management.

With Stayntouch’s Best-in-Class PMS, Regency benefits from:

Rapid deployment : Properties were live and staff trained in as little as two days per hotel

: Properties were live and staff trained in as little as two days per hotel Mobile operations that elevate guest engagement : Hotel teams can check in guests from anywhere using tablets, including conference and group attendees near meeting spaces, saving time and improving efficiency.

: Hotel teams can check in guests from anywhere using tablets, including conference and group attendees near meeting spaces, saving time and improving efficiency. Fast staff adoption across the portfolio: Intuitive functionality enables new hires to start checking in guests within hours, cutting training time.

Intuitive functionality enables new hires to start checking in guests within hours, cutting training time. Real-time, portfolio-wide management : Multi-property functionality and centralized reporting across Regency’s properties enable faster, data-driven decisions that support revenue, operations, and owner returns.

: Multi-property functionality and centralized reporting across Regency’s properties enable faster, data-driven decisions that support revenue, operations, and owner returns. Integrations with no added cost: Easy to access integrations remove technical and financial barriers.

Statements from Leadership

Jim Stark, chief technology officer at Regency Hotel Management, said, “In 32 years in hospitality technology, I’ve never seen a major PMS transition with this level of staff buy-in and operational success. Stayntouch understands hospitality, not just software. The platform allows us to remove barriers between our guests and our teams, while giving us the data and flexibility we need to serve both our guests and our ownership groups. Most importantly, it feels like a true partnership.”

Jacob Messina, chief executive officer at Stayntouch, replied, “This partnership is about more than technology. It’s about trust, execution, and modernizing hotel operations without ever compromising hospitality. The Regency team understands that technology should empower people, not replace them, and we’re proud to support their portfolio as they innovate, scale, and deliver great guest experiences. We will continue to grow and partner with them as their portfolio expands.”