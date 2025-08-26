BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced a new partnership with Lion Roars Hotels & Lodges, a curated collection of boutique hotels and game lodges across South Africa. Stayntouch PMS is now powering 11 Lion Roars properties.

With Stayntouch as their official PMS partner, Lion Roars benefits from:

● A modern cloud PMS that’s intuitive, enabling quick training for staff with varied levels of technical experience.

● Rapid implementation, with all 11 properties going live within six weeks of contract signing.

● Multi-property functionality, allowing centralized visibility and control across the portfolio.

● Flexible integrations, including no fees for swapping or adding new integrations.

Vincent Bouwer, chief revenue officer of Lion Roars Hotels & Lodges, said, “We chose Stayntouch for its intuitive and adaptable technology, which has streamlined the management of our complex operations while enabling us to focus more strategically on the commercial aspects of the business. Its innovative platform has empowered our team to concentrate on what truly matters, delivering exceptional guest experiences. With robust functionality and seamless performance, Stayntouch has proven to be a dependable and forward-thinking partner from the very beginning. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration as we further expand the Lion Roars Hotels & Lodges portfolio.”

Jeff Down, head of sales EMEA for Stayntouch, said, “We’re proud to work with Lion Roars Hotels & Lodges to help their teams create seamless, memorable experiences at every property. With a cloud PMS that’s easy to use and scales across all their locations, staff can spend less time on technology and more time delighting guests whether they’re relaxing on the beach or exploring a game reserve. This partnership gives Lion Roars a trusted, reliable platform they can count on as they continue to grow and elevate their portfolio.”