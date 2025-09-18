Stayntouch Announces Partnership With Hideaway Inns

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch announced a partnership with Hideaway Inns, a new brand that plans 15 openings over the next 36 months, growing to 25 properties in five years. Starting with its flagship in Sunapee, New Hampshire, this month, Hideaway Inns has deployed Stayntouch’s cloud PMS, payments platform, booking engine, and channel manager as its core technology stack. The brand chose Stayntouch as its technology partner to support its growth and deliver flexible, mobile-enhanced stays across every property.

By partnering with Stayntouch, Hideaway Inns properties benefit from:

Mobile Check-In & Upgrades : Guests check in remotely, skip the front desk, and select add-ons or upgrades from their phone.

: Guests check in remotely, skip the front desk, and select add-ons or upgrades from their phone. Streamlined Multi-Property Operations : Enables Hideaway Inns to manage their property portfolio with lean teams.

: Enables Hideaway Inns to manage their property portfolio with lean teams. Integration with the HI Innsider Guide App : Delivers curated local recommendations, special discounts, and add-ons.

: Delivers curated local recommendations, special discounts, and add-ons. Data-Driven Personalization: Real-time guest insights enable Hideaway Inns to tailor stays to individual preferences and behaviors.

Saxton Sharad, founder and chief executive officer of Hideaway Inns, said, “Whether with family or friends, everyone needs the ability to break free from the stress of their daily life and escape to their hideaway. Our goal with Hideaway Inns is to offer our guests the ability to maximize this time with a fun, flexible, tech-savvy experience—giving them exactly what they want, and nothing they don’t. Stayntouch fits perfectly with this model, using technology to make things easy and smooth while enhancing the overall stay. It lets us deliver service on the guest’s terms and gives us the tools to grow quickly, all while keeping each property’s unique local vibe intact.”

Jacob Messina, chief executive officer at Stayntouch, added, “We’re excited to partner with a brand and team that truly understands how to use technology to elevate, not replace, the guest experience. Stayntouch gives Hideaway Inns the flexibility to scale fast, streamline operations, and stay true to their unique, design-forward vision. It’s a great fit built on shared values and a modern approach to hospitality.”